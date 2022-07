With weather made for being out on the river, it couldn’t have been a better day for the annual Lock Fest in Harrison, a free water safety event. The event gave the community a chance to get an inside look of the inner workings of Lock and Dam 4 in Natrona. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District hosted the event, giving 10-15 minute tours of the facility to groups of 20 people.

