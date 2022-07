Native to the deserts of the Southwestern United States and Central America (though they’ve been known to range as far as Canada and parts of the Caribbean), yucca plants prosper in arid and moisture-less climates. This resilience doesn’t just make them a great fit for harsh landscapes—it also makes yucca plant care a breeze at home. “Yucca is actually a genus plant that, believe it or not, is part of the asparagus family,” says Jesse Waldman of Portland, Oregon–based plant shop Pistils Nursery. But not all varieties will thrive indoors. “Two species that do particularly well are Yucca Guatemalensis and Yucca Elephantipes, which are both more commonly known as yucca cane,” he adds.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO