Athletes like to say they ignore the noise. And they also like to react to the noise they are ignoring. Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has spent plenty of time in the five episodes of his podcast reacting to the noise surrounding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. In the latest episode, featuring Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle, Hill once again defends Tua — and floats an interesting conspiracy theory regarding the thing that sparked the most criticism of Tua during the 2022 offseason.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO