Quentin Tarantino and wife Daniella welcome second child together

Quentin Tarantino, Oscar-winning director, and his wife Daniella welcomed their second child on Saturday where they reside in Tel Aviv, Israel. AFP via Getty Images

This year’s Fourth of July weekend festivities were made much sweeter for Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick Tarantino.

The pair — who wed in 2018 — confirmed to People they welcomed their second child together on Saturday.

“Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce that Daniella gave birth to their baby girl on 2 July, 2022, a little sister to Leo, their first child,” their rep said in a statement to the outlet.

The baby girl’s name has not yet been revealed.

Quentin, 59, and 38-year-old singer and model Daniella — who is the daughter of Israeli singer-songwriter Tzvika Pick — got engaged in 2017 before tying the knot in a lavish Beverly Hills ceremony the following year.

Daniella Pick Tarantino gave birth to their baby girl on July 2, 2022, who will now be the younger sister to their son Leo.

They have been residing in Tel Aviv, Israel, since welcoming their firstborn child, son Leo, in 2020.

The “Pulp Fiction” director last year opened up about naming his son Leo, telling the show’s host Jimmy Kimmel that he and his wife almost didn’t name him that “because people would assume I named him after Leonardo DiCaprio.”

“There’s nothing wrong with that, but … he’s named after my wife’s grandfather, but also because, just in our hearts, he was our little lion,” the multi-Oscar-winning director added.

News that Daniella, who met the celebrated director in 2009 when the filmmaker was in Israel promoting his film “Inglourious Basterds,” was pregnant again came to light in February.