Truck overturns on I-95 in Connecticut, spilling compost on highway

GREENWICH, Connecticut (WABC) -- A compost truck overturned on a Connecticut highway, creating a sticky -- and potentially stinky -- Tuesday morning commute for drivers.

It happened just north of Exit 5 on I-95 in Greenwich.

The truck, with Curbside Compost printed on the side, spilled its contents onto the roadway, allowing it to "percolate in the July heat," according to John Del Giorno in NewsCopter7.

The right lane and the acceleration lane were blocked for the cleanup and investigation.

There were also southbound rubbernecking delays.

