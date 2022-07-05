ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 person dead after a motorcycle crash in Oakland (Oakland, CA)

One person was killed after a traffic collision early Monday in Oakland. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle accident took place just after 1 a.m. on I-580, just west of the Lake Park Avenue over-crossing [...]

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

