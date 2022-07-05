VOTE: Who on the St. Louis Cardinals will make the Hall Of Fame?

St. Louis Cardinals icons Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina are certainties to make the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame once their playing days are over.

Who else in the current organization is a legit HOF candidate? The latest Belleville News-Democrat poll wants to know what present Cardinals have the best chance to land in Cooperstown, New York, from a list of Nolan Arenado, Jack Flaherty, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman and Adam Wainwright. The poll closes at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

To be clear, this poll is not scientific . In fact, we invite you to vote as many times as you want. It’s all for fun, BND readers. People also may submit the same athlete from week to week.

We are planning to post the results later this week after the poll closes.

Thanks for your responses! If you’re having any trouble viewing the poll, try turning off your ad blocker.