San Antonio migrant smugglers put powdered chicken bouillon on the floor of the truck to throw off dogs at security checkpoints, survivor says

By Sophia Ankel
 4 days ago

Members of law enforcement investigate a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas, on June 27.

Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images

  • At least 53 migrants died after being abandoned in a truck in San Antonio, Texas, last month.
  • A survivor told the AP the smugglers put powdered chicken bouillon in the truck to throw off dogs.
  • Yenifer Yulisa Cardona Tomás said she survived because she was closer to the door of the truck.

Smugglers put powdered chicken bouillon on the floor of a truck filled with migrants to throw off the dogs at security checkpoints, a survivor told the Associated Press on Tuesday.

At least 40 men and 13 women, believed to be migrants crossing into the US from Mexico, died after being abandoned in an overheated truck in a remote area of San Antonio, Texas, on June 27.

Yenifer Yulisa Cardona Tomás, a 20-year-old woman from Guatemala City, told the AP that she was among a group of people who boarded the 18-wheeler truck on the Texas side of the US-Mexico border.

She told the AP the smugglers confiscated everyone's cellphones and covered the floor of the truck with what she thought was powdered chicken bouillon to throw off any dogs at checkpoints.

Cardona Tomás said that it was already scorching hot when they boarded the truck and that she and a friend decided to sit closer to the door, where it would be cooler.

She said the overcrowding and heat worsened as the truck continued its journey and made additional stops to pick up more migrants.

"The people were yelling, some cried," she told the AP. "Mostly women were calling for it to stop and to open the doors because it was hot, that they couldn't breathe."

She added, "People asked for water, some had run out, others carried some."

Cardona Tomás said that there was no way to keep track of time and that she eventually passed out.

The AP report said she was being treated at Methodist Hospital Metropolitan in San Antonio. She said her friend also survived.

Authorities have identified the driver as 45-year-old Homero Zamorano Jr. He was arrested and charged with alien smuggling resulting in death, the Department of Justice said . Another man who authorities said had been in contact with Zamorano was also charged in connection with the incident.

Officials said surveillance cameras captured the driver driving the truck through a security checkpoint with no issues earlier on June 27.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 81

Dale
4d ago

I've always thought that border patrol x-ray any and all trailers entering our Country. These x-rays would have easily caught this vehicle.

Reply(12)
22
Diane Lapsley
4d ago

yes, and if they were charged as the criminals they are, they would stop coming over in droves. all the living should be sued by USA citizens for taking OUR money to go to the hospital and then live off us in the USA. and this administration should be sued for CAUSING this invasion at OUR expense. more people invaded the USA because of Biden Harris, than Russians invaded the Ukraine. using our money to fund them when we must spend our money in gas, going to work, to give it all away. I know you Dems are ecstatic with your voting!!!

Reply
21
IHOP
4d ago

Please, we already know what happened. We are very sad and sorry for what occurred and we are sorry that that these people came in illegally. STOP MILKING THIS STORY ALREADY!! Instead show these people how to enter our country legally. First you make us sad and sorry but you keep at until you make us sick and tired. Please stop this. Sincerely SEMPER FI

Reply(2)
13
