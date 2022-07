The fall semester won’t start for several weeks at the state’s colleges and universities, but now is a key time in the financial planning process. The CEO of Iowa Student Loan, Steve McCullough, says parents and students need to do some research when it comes to student loans. “This time of year when people get their award letter, and they see the amount that students are going to get in scholarships and grants and the amount that students can pay using their own student loans. But then there’s this bottom line, which is the amount that the parents and families is supposed to pay,” McCullough says.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO