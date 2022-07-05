ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Bachelor' Alum Peter Weber Says Getting To Serve As Co-Pilot On His Father's Last Flight Was 'Extremely Special': 'Pure Magic'

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
Source: @pilotpete/instagram

Even though Bachelor star Peter Weber has been flying forever, the one flight he will forever cherish is getting to serve as co-pilot to his father, Peter Weber Sr., before he retired.

"The biggest reason I made the jump from Delta to United is to have that chance," the 30-year-old exclusively tells OK!. "It was not a guarantee that I'd be on the same flight as him, but I had to at least try — I had only been at United for a couple of months."

Since Peter Sr. was retiring in April, there was only a short amount of time, and the reality star was nervous he would miss the window. "I was calling the training department, offering to go early if there was any last minute cancelations," he says. "Luckily, I was doing a trip to Denver, and I got a phone call that said you got the training class. Long story short, I knocked that out, and in the beginning of April, I got to fly his flight, but I was worried. I can't describe how special it was."

Source: @pete_pilot/instagram

"It was pure magic," he gushes. "That's something I have dreamt of since I was a little kid — being in my dad's lap and in the cockpit, and then one day the possibility to be able to do it with him is so overwhelming."

The father-son duo flew from Los Angeles, Calif., to Newark, N.J., and then they had a layover. They later flew from Newark back to Los Angeles for Peter Sr.'s last flight. "To look to the left and see your hero ... this is the guy I looked up to my entire life and my dad," he says. "It was the most special moment of my career. I can say that, even though I hopefully have a long time left as a pilot, but it was extremely special."

"When we landed, I looked over and just saw tears coming down his eyes, and I started losing it," he shares. "I have so much respect for him and his career."

Source: @pilot_pete/instagram

Ever since the "Bachelors in the City" podcast host can remember, he has wanted to become a pilot. "I was always obsessed with airplanes," he notes. "I was the kid at the airport pressing my face against the glass, and I thought it was the coolest thing. I also got to go with my dad on trips."

These days, the New York City transplant gets to spread his passion for flying through social media and his children's book, The Adventures of Pilot Pete.

"It has been incredible," he says of the endeavor. "I didn't think I'd ever be an author. This is all about my story and falling in love with flying at an early age. We kind of manifested some stuff in the book because the way it ends is with me and my dad taking a trip together. That hadn't happened yet when I started this book, and so being able to see so many things come true from the book has been incredible. I also get so many messages and DMs from people about their kids loving the book. I'm so happy I did it. It's been a passion project for me."

"Hopefully I can inspire people to chase whatever it is they're interested in, whether it's flying or something else," he states. "I feel very fortunate that I am so passionate about what I do. It's such an incredible feeling to find something like that, and it truly doesn't feel like work."

Source: @pilot_pete/instagram

Going forward, the TV personality will get to now chauffeur his father around. "It's cool now that I get to start doing that for him," he says. "He'll come on my trips — it will be a full circle moment."

