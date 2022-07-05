ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado national parks drew record spending in 2021

By Alayna Alvarez
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 4 days ago

Visitors to Colorado's national parks spent a record $560 million in 2021, ranking the state 13th nationwide, according to a new report from the National Park Service.

  • Last year's total outpaces the historic high of $515 million set in 2019, and is 43% more than in 2020, when the figure plunged to $392 million.

Why it matters: The overall outdoor economy was responsible for more than $9.5 billion of state revenue — 2.5% of Colorado's GDP in 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

By the numbers: Colorado's national parks attracted 7.8 million visitors in 2021.

  • The largest share of park spending was on lodging, at $188 million, followed by restaurants ($109 million) and fuel ($72.7 million).
  • Colorado's national parks also support nearly 7,600 jobs, generating $303 million in labor income.

Of note: Rocky Mountain National Park was the most visited site, generating $323 million.

  • Mesa Verde National Park was the second-most-trafficked, raking in nearly $63 million.

The other side: The popularity of Colorado's national parks has taken a toll on facilities and visitor access, as public land managers attempt to curb human impacts on the environment.

  • Rocky Mountain National Park now requires a time entry reservation.
  • Many other public lands in Colorado also have tightened visitor restrictions this summer.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Denver

Ditch the traffic, sit back and relax in a shuttle to Colorado's mountains

Save some gas (and a traffic headache) this weekend by riding Bustang and Pegasus to get away. Details: The two state-run shuttles are offering half-priced tickets though Labor Day weekend. Pegasus, a ride service launched in May whose vans can seat up to 11 people, costs between $3 to $10 for a trip taking off from Union Station. Stops include the Denver Federal Center in Lakewood, Idaho Springs, Frisco, Vail and Avon. The ride departs hourly from Union Station between 6am and 8pm Friday through Sunday, with limited availability Thursdays and Mondays. Roundtrips are available. Bustang's service consists of a much larger shuttle bus, with multiple routes leading to dozens of locations across the state (full list available on their website). A trip from Union Station to Fort Collins costs $5 with the new promotion. Bustang can take you from Denver to Colorado Springs, and all the way out to Grand Junction.What they're saying: Colorado Department of Transportation executive director Shoshana Lew said in a release that the half-price promotion was originally intended to run through June, but growing passenger numbers prompted the state to extend the incentive.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado abortion providers see spike in donations

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last month is prompting more contributions to organizations that provide abortions. Why it matters: While abortion is still accessible in Colorado, clinics across the state are concerned about meeting increased demand. Meanwhile, the procedure can be financially burdensome. Details: Neta...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Colorado among top 10 friendliest states for LGBTQ-owned businesses

Data: Out Leadership; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsColorado is the 10th-friendliest state for LGBTQ-owned businesses and workers, according to a report published this Pride month.What's happening: Out Leadership's State LGBTQ+ Business Climate Index gave Colorado a score of 86.33 — the same tally earned last year.Why it matters: Companies in regions that are openly hostile to LGBTQ+ rights could have trouble attracting employees, especially at a time when there's heightened competition for talent among employers.Inclusive policies that foster diverse workforces can keep Colorado companies competitive. Meanwhile, more conservative states attempt to draw businesses with tax breaks.What they're saying: "LGBTQ-friendly environments are...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

COVID vaccine rates off to slow start for kids under 5 in Colorado

In the week since Colorado children as young as 6 months became eligible for COVID-19 shots, the share of families obtaining them remains low. By the numbers: Colorado providers have reported administering shots to about 5,500 kids under 5 — about 1.7% of those eligible, according to Colorado health department data obtained by Axios Denver. In Denver, figures hover around 3%, or about 1,100 kids under 5.The big picture: A new study from the Kaiser Family Foundation found 18% of parents with children up to age 5 said they intended to vaccinate them once the shot had a green light,...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Axios Denver

Coloradans now paying more for Uber, Amazon and DoorDash

As of July 1, Coloradans will pay more for deliveries from Amazon, DoorDash and UPS, and extra for rides with Uber and Lyft.What's happening: The new fees are part of a 2021 law signed by Gov. Jared Polis and authored by Democratic lawmakers to generate $3.8 billion for transportation projects and greenhouse gas reduction initiatives in the state.Delivery orders will include a 27-cent fee.Ridesharing will carry a 30-cent fee.Car-share services like Turo will add a $2 fee.Why it matters: The new revenues aim to transform transportation funding in Colorado, as the Denver Post reports. But it comes at a tough...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Elisabeth Epps wins primary in Colorado House District 6

Attorney and abolitionist Elisabeth Epps defeated Katie March in the Democratic primary for a state House seat representing Denver, with the AP calling the race Thursday morning. By the numbers: The most recently available preliminary figures showed Epps leading by 373 votes, or 51.28% of votes. Why it matters: Epps' victory gives progressive Democrats a chance at pushing more left-leaning policies at the state Capitol, and shows grassroots campaigns are still very much viable in the city. Epps has publicly called on abolishing the police, and her victory suggests that voters in Denver — many of...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Heidi Ganahl tops Greg Lopez to win GOP nomination for Colorado governor

Heidi Ganahl, the only statewide elected Republican in Colorado, will challenge Gov. Jared Polis in the November midterms.Driving the news: Ganahl received 53% of the vote, according to preliminary vote tallies, and the AP declared her the winner at 8pm Tuesday.Her rival, Greg Lopez, stood at 47%.Why it matters: If she wins, Ganahl would be the first woman elected governor in Colorado and the first Republican in 16 years.Yes, but: It won't be easy. The contest starts lopsided with Ganahl's campaign account essentially empty and Polis, a millionaire tech entrepreneur and congressional veteran, prepared to spend whatever it takes to...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Roe v. Wade reversal could threaten LGBTQ+ rights in Colorado

In the days since Roe v. Wade's reversal, civil rights advocates in Colorado and nationwide are warning that marriage equality may be the next liberty to disappear.Why it matters: Unlike access to abortion, Colorado lawmakers have yet to add constitutional and legal protections enshrining same-sex marriage into law.Driving the news: In a concurring opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas said the Supreme Court should reconsider past opinions protecting same-sex relationships, marriage equality and access to contraceptives, Axios' Oriana Gonzalez reports. Outrage over Thomas' words was prominent at Pride events across the U.S. over the weekend, including in...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks#Economy#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#The National Park Service#Mesa Verde National Park
Axios Denver

Exclusive: Colorado Sen. Hickenlooper says he wants "systematic" changes after Roe v. Wade ruling

The Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade requires "systemic, structural changes" to our democracy, Colorado U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper says.What's new: In an exclusive interview with Axios Denver, the first-term Democrat said he won't support expanding the court to counter its current conservative slant, as some other Democrats are demanding."This is where you begin looking at options, but I haven't gotten there yet," Hickenlooper said, ruling out the idea after previously avoiding a definitive answer.Instead he is thinking beyond the court to "level out" the extreme partisan reflexes in Washington, D.C. He endorsed ranked-choice voting, and said he's looking...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado expands care for immigrants without legal status but fear remains

Colorado is preparing to provide health care subsidies to immigrants living in the U.S. illegally as part of a broader effort to address coverage gaps.Why it matters: Hispanic people lack health insurance at a greater rate than other minority groups, and families with mixed status make up a significant portion, our partners at the Colorado News Collaborative and Kaiser Health News report.About 30% of Hispanic adults have no health coverage, the state estimates, compared to the statewide average of 12%.What's happening: Most immigrants without legal status are ineligible for federal health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Colorado's COVID cases wane but rates remain elevated

Data: Household Pulse Survey; Map: Jared Whalen/AxiosCOVID cases in Colorado are beginning to fall, but how long this downturn will last remains anyone's guess. Why it matters: Over two years into the pandemic, the disease continues to wreak havoc on the health of thousands of Coloradans.By the numbers: The state is averaging a new low of 1,800 cases a day, with a rolling positivity average of 11%, Colorado health officials said at a briefing Thursday. Hospitalizations also have dipped slightly, with 304 people hospitalized as of Thursday, compared with 323 people the week before. About 16% of Colorado adults say...
COLORADO STATE
Axios

What to do to stay safe during lightning storms in Colorado

When venturing outdoors this summer, keep in mind this mantra from weather experts: "When thunder roars, go indoors." What to know: It's not just a catchy saying; it's life or death. Outside, there's no safe place from lightning, the National Weather Service experts say. The only safe spots are inside...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Jobs
Axios Denver

5 things to watch in Tuesday's primary election in Colorado

Colorado's primary election is a low-interest affair, but holds huge implications for the 2022 midterms.What to know: Voters can return mail ballots or make their picks in person until 7pm today. The initial results will be posted at 7pm, but counting will continue into Wednesday and beyond.Winners will advance to the November general election.By the numbers: Registered voter turnout remains low, at 16%, through Sunday, according to the latest state figures.What to watch: Here's a look at the five top storylines we're watching on election night.1) The GOP ticket: Republican voters will decide its top-of-the-ticket candidates for U.S. Senate, governor...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

What Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade reversal means for Colorado

Data: Axios research; Cartogram: Sara Wise and Oriana Gonzalez/AxiosThe U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday effectively repeals the right to an abortion for millions — but it won't have an immediate impact on Colorado. Driving the news: "The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the 6-3 Dobbs v. Jackson ruling.What to know: Colorado lawmakers codified unrestricted access to abortion into state law earlier this year, a month before a SCOTUS draft opinion leak in...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

1-minute voter guide: Four Republicans compete in Colorado's newly drawn 8th District

Four Republicans are running in their party's primary to be the candidate for a new congressional seat added to Colorado following the 2020 census. On the map: The 8th Congressional District encompasses the suburbs north of Denver, including sections of Adams, Larimer and Weld counties. Meet the candidates: The options are Army veteran Tyler Allcorn, state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann and Weld County Commissioner Lori SaineOf note: Saine has the top line (meaning her name will appear first on the ballot) because she qualified through the party assembly. The other candidates submitted petitions. Between the lines: All...
COLORADO STATE
Axios

Colorado prepares thousands of COVID shots for kids under 5

Colorado children as young as 6 months can get their COVID-19 shots starting Wednesday, after both the Pfizer and Moderna doses were recommended by the CDC. Why it matters: The coronavirus is one of the five leading causes of death in children in the U.S., according to CDC advisers. State...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

1-minute voter guide: 1st Congressional District race features progressive challenge to Diana DeGette

Voters in Colorado's blue-bent 1st Congressional District, which primarily covers Denver, will decide this month whether to stick with the status quo or head down a more progressive path.State of play: Democrat Diana DeGette, the Colorado delegation's longest-serving member who is pursuing a 14th term, faces a primary challenge from first-time candidate Neal Walia.Walia is a political organizer, son of Indian immigrants and self-proclaimed "grassroots progressive candidate." He says he will be a champion for Colorado's most vulnerable communities. He is also an alumnus of the University of Colorado Boulder and CU Denver, and has worked for former Gov. John...
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Colorado taxpayer refunds will nearly double as state revenue surges

Colorado taxpayers will see a $750 refund this summer, an increase from initial projections of $400, according to a legislative economic forecast released Tuesday. Driving the news: An unexpected surge in income tax collections led to a 21.8% increase in discretionary revenue available in the state budget — the greatest one-year increase in at least two decades.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

What you need to know about the 2022 primary election in Colorado

The ballot should have arrived in the mail weeks ago, and it's probably still sitting on your kitchen table. We're here to help with the next part: making your choices.Why it matters: The Democratic and Republican primary elections Tuesday will set the stage for the midterm contests in November, which will decide which party controls Congress.State of play: Three major statewide races will decide the direction of Colorado's Republican Party and its chances against Democratic incumbents for U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state.Two GOP primaries for Denver-area congressional districts are getting national attention too.In Denver, three Democratic primaries will...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

1-minute voter guide: Republicans fight in Colorado's 7th District for chance at open seat

In the wake of U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter's decision to retire, Republicans see a moment to capture his district.State of play: The rare open-seat race for Colorado's competitive 7th Congressional District could be a tossup, given the political winds of the midterm elections.Three Republicans with varying visions are competing to challenge a well-known Democratic state lawmaker with deep pockets. Meet the candidates:Erik Aadland is an Army veteran and a former oil and gas executive who lives in Pine. He withdrew from the U.S. Senate primary in December to run in the congressional race. His contributions total about $340,000, according to...
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

Denver, CO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
720K+
Views
ABOUT

Get smarter, faster about what's happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy