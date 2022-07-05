Denver Art Museum presents Georgia O'Keeffe's first photo exhibit
Get ready to experience Georgia O'Keeffe — the trailblazing artist known for her massive paintings of flowers and bones found in the New Mexican desert — in a brand new way.
What's happening: The Denver Art Museum on Sunday unveiled a new exhibition showcasing never-before-seen photography by one of America's most iconic artists.
- " Georgia O'Keefe, Photographer " includes nearly 100 pictures, as well as several paintings, drawings and other O'Keefe creations.
Why it matters: The exhibition "finally sheds light on her work as a photographer," Eric Paddock, curator of photography at DAM, said in a statement.
- "O'Keeffe explored the world with a camera to refine and clarify her vision as a painter. These photographs provide startling insight into her work," he added.
Of note: The exhibition is organized in collaboration with the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston and the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe.
- Visitors can explore the showcase through Nov. 6 in the Hamilton Building's Gallagher Family Gallery on level 1.
