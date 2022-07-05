Denver Art Museum presents Georgia O'Keeffe's first photo exhibit

Get ready to experience Georgia O'Keeffe — the trailblazing artist known for her massive paintings of flowers and bones found in the New Mexican desert — in a brand new way.

What's happening: The Denver Art Museum on Sunday unveiled a new exhibition showcasing never-before-seen photography by one of America's most iconic artists.

" Georgia O'Keefe, Photographer " includes nearly 100 pictures, as well as several paintings, drawings and other O'Keefe creations.

Why it matters: The exhibition "finally sheds light on her work as a photographer," Eric Paddock, curator of photography at DAM, said in a statement.

"O'Keeffe explored the world with a camera to refine and clarify her vision as a painter. These photographs provide startling insight into her work," he added.

Of note: The exhibition is organized in collaboration with the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston and the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe.