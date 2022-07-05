Denver is building as housing costs skyrocket

Denver cracks the top 15 markets nationally when it comes to building new homes, per the latest analysis by real estate company Redfin. What they found: Denver had 13.2 single-family building permits per 10,000 people in...
Buying a home in the Denver metro area has been tough for a while now. A lack of available homes led to soaring prices, bidding wars and houses being purchased immediately after listing. Now, according to a June trends report recently released by the Denver Metro Association of Realtors, there are 7.1% more homes for sale this year compared to this time last year. Andrew Abrams, the Committee Chair for the Denver Metro Association of Realtors and the owner of Guide Real Estate says the reason for that is twofold. "Interest rates have gone up, which has decreased buyer demand. And the other...
Four Habitat for Humanity houses, three of which include ADUs. A Chipotle on Tower Road. Those were the only five documented concept plans submitted to Denver Community Planning and Development in the first seven days after the launch of the city’s Expanding Housing Affordability program. Another had been submitted but not fully processed. So far, that’s seven homes.
DENVER — First, tenants had to deal with major flooding. Then, some were required to sign non-disclosure and non-disparagement agreements when they tried to end their lease amid major issues and repairs. Now, The Grand Apartments off of Chestnut Place in downtown Denver is serving all tenants a 30-day notice to vacate.
(Denver, Colo.) With prospective buyers feeling the economy's woes, the number of homes on the market in June nearly doubled a year ago, according to the Denver Metro Association of Realtors (DMAR) trends report.
Castle Rock Economic Development Corp. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] A $3.3 billion, more than 2,000-acre development would add close to 6,000 homes and apartments, 3.2 million square feet of commercial, office, restaurant, retail and industrial space and generate more than 87,000 daily vehicle trips to Castle Rock.
Don Cameron, a former science teacher and current city councilperson in Golden, Colo., has remodeled his house into a living example of the "electrify everything" movement. The brick ranch home was fit for the cover of a green living magazine even before the remodels. A thriving community garden takes up one side of the front yard, where Cameron and his neighbors grow vegetables. Terraced beds on the opposite side of his driveway support a riot of wildflowers.
After a new property management company took over some Denver apartments, rent went from $600 a month to more than $1,000. A family is being forced to move after making it their home for more than 11 years.
The cost of parking at Denver International Airport will increase next weekend, airport officials announced Friday. Rates will increase on July 15 between $1 and $2 dollars at the airport's garages, economy, short term and 61st & Peña parking lots, according to the airport. The Mt. Elbert and Pikes...
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Residents in an Englewood neighborhood are outraged after construction began on a new 5G tower in front of a home near Union Avenue and Galapago Street. "They tried to tell us it was just a light pole replacement," said homeowner Lindi Hehn. "They're trying very hard not to mention the fact that it's a 5G tower, but it is."
A Greeley home has been recently listed on Realtor for $2.35 million. We have to say there is quite a bit going on at this Northern Colorado property. The home located at 3505 Holman Court was built in 1992. The home features five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, 7,333 square feet of living space, and 1.33 acres of land on Seeley Lake.
Sharon McCarthy lives in the Forest Springs neighborhood of northwest Arvada. Last December, she and her neighbors, as well as residents of the nearby Geos and West Woods Mesa neighborhoods, received notices from the City of Arvada that a developer would be putting an RV park at 6800 Kilmer Street, the nearby site of a former landfill that backs up to Ralston Creek.
The Rainbow Gathering in Routt National Forest is dwindling down, but thousands packed onto Colorado's wilderness for the annual event. But one question that many are asking: What's being done to preserve the forest land?
With residents set to move into a new safe-camping site at 221 Federal Boulevard on July 7, I took the opportunity to spend the night before in one of the site's pallet shelters. Crafted by Pallet, a company in Washington state, the shelter is made of pre-fabricated panels that are...
A longtime Georgetown resident is asking the public for help via GoFundMe after a mudslide nearly destroyed his home on July 6. On a GoFundMe created to raise money for repairs, Edward Alexander states that about three feet of mud has filled his bedroom, with a report from KDVR clarifying that the mud is 10 feet deep on some parts of the property. It was also reported that the mudflow was strong enough to breach a wall of the home.
Americans often worry about the costs of health care, which makes the quality of care more important during doctor or hospital visits. To give you an idea of the best medical care facilities in Colorado, Stacker found the best hospital in every state:. "Stacker determined the three best hospitals in...
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Some tenants at a Centennial apartment complex say their new four-legged neighbors are wreaking havoc. Contact Denver7 received complaints from residents at the Stratford Station Apartments about rats have become increasingly present on the property. "They're pretty large," resident Sophia Herrera said. "There was one night,...
It's common knowledge that the Centennial State is a fun place to live. Don't just take our word for it — last month, WalletHub ranked Colorado as the sixth most fun state in the U.S. However, that doesn't mean all of Colorado is fun. According to a new WalletHub...
[CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] A new fire station and road projects will receive most of Castle Rock's Taxpayer's Bill of Rights surplus funds. On Tuesday night, the Town Council unanimously approved spending $14.6 million in surplus money for police, fire/emergency medical services and roads. A 10-year TABOR "time out" ballot measure, approved by town voters last fall by a 53% to 47% margin, included the categories.
