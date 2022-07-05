ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver is building as housing costs skyrocket

By Sami Sparber
 4 days ago
Denver cracks the top 15 markets nationally when it comes to building new homes, per the latest analysis by real estate company Redfin. What they found: Denver had 13.2 single-family building permits per 10,000 people in...

CBS Denver

Housing market taking a turn in Denver metro area

Buying a home in the Denver metro area has been tough for a while now.  A lack of available homes led to soaring prices, bidding wars and houses being purchased immediately after listing. Now, according to a June trends report recently released by the Denver Metro Association of Realtors, there are 7.1% more homes for sale this year compared to this time last year. Andrew Abrams, the Committee Chair for the Denver Metro Association of Realtors and the owner of Guide Real Estate says the reason for that is twofold. "Interest rates have gone up, which has decreased buyer demand. And the other...
Big Denver housing construction proposals slowed way down when a new affordable housing rule kicked in

Four Habitat for Humanity houses, three of which include ADUs. A Chipotle on Tower Road. Those were the only five documented concept plans submitted to Denver Community Planning and Development in the first seven days after the launch of the city’s Expanding Housing Affordability program. Another had been submitted but not fully processed. So far, that’s seven homes.
Climate-minded homeowners are cutting themselves off from the natural gas system. Where does that leave everyone else?

Don Cameron, a former science teacher and current city councilperson in Golden, Colo., has remodeled his house into a living example of the "electrify everything" movement. The brick ranch home was fit for the cover of a green living magazine even before the remodels. A thriving community garden takes up one side of the front yard, where Cameron and his neighbors grow vegetables. Terraced beds on the opposite side of his driveway support a riot of wildflowers.
Parking rates at DIA will increase next weekend

The cost of parking at Denver International Airport will increase next weekend, airport officials announced Friday. Rates will increase on July 15 between $1 and $2 dollars at the airport's garages, economy, short term and 61st & Peña parking lots, according to the airport. The Mt. Elbert and Pikes...
You Must See This Interesting $2.35 Million House in Greeley

A Greeley home has been recently listed on Realtor for $2.35 million. We have to say there is quite a bit going on at this Northern Colorado property. The home located at 3505 Holman Court was built in 1992. The home features five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, 7,333 square feet of living space, and 1.33 acres of land on Seeley Lake.
Arvada Neighbors Fighting Planned RV Park on Former Landfill

Sharon McCarthy lives in the Forest Springs neighborhood of northwest Arvada. Last December, she and her neighbors, as well as residents of the nearby Geos and West Woods Mesa neighborhoods, received notices from the City of Arvada that a developer would be putting an RV park at 6800 Kilmer Street, the nearby site of a former landfill that backs up to Ralston Creek.
Mudslide fills home in Colorado, reportedly as deep as 10 feet on property

A longtime Georgetown resident is asking the public for help via GoFundMe after a mudslide nearly destroyed his home on July 6. On a GoFundMe created to raise money for repairs, Edward Alexander states that about three feet of mud has filled his bedroom, with a report from KDVR clarifying that the mud is 10 feet deep on some parts of the property. It was also reported that the mudflow was strong enough to breach a wall of the home.
Here's The Best Hospital In Colorado

Americans often worry about the costs of health care, which makes the quality of care more important during doctor or hospital visits. To give you an idea of the best medical care facilities in Colorado, Stacker found the best hospital in every state:. "Stacker determined the three best hospitals in...
'They're pretty large': Tenants say rodents have taken up residence at Centennial apartment complex

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Some tenants at a Centennial apartment complex say their new four-legged neighbors are wreaking havoc. Contact Denver7 received complaints from residents at the Stratford Station Apartments about rats have become increasingly present on the property. "They're pretty large," resident Sophia Herrera said. "There was one night,...
Castle Rock identifies uses for TABOR surplus

[CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] A new fire station and road projects will receive most of Castle Rock's Taxpayer's Bill of Rights surplus funds. On Tuesday night, the Town Council unanimously approved spending $14.6 million in surplus money for police, fire/emergency medical services and roads. A 10-year TABOR "time out" ballot measure, approved by town voters last fall by a 53% to 47% margin, included the categories.
