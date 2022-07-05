ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Summer’s sweetest event: Your guide to Bethlehem’s 35th annual Blueberry Festival

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SYLuL_0gV5JKCJ00
Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites Blueberry Festival and Market to Go returns July 16 and 19 to Burnside Plantation. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Every summer for the past 35 years, it’s been a berry-sweet tradition.

Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites Blueberry Festival and Market to Go returns July 16 and 19 to Burnside Plantation, with every imaginable way to enjoy in-season blueberries — along with fun for history buffs and families.

Just as it was last year, this year will have a two-day, in-person festival with food, contests and family fun (July 16-17) and a three-day market to go (July 16-19), where you can order their favorites, pick up them and take them home.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Blueberry Festival basics

  • When: The in-person event will run 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 16 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 17
  • Where: The historic 6.5-acre Burnside Plantation in Bethlehem, site of an 18th-century Moravian farm just off Schoenersville Road and along the Monocacy Creek
  • Can you bring your dog? Family-friendly dogs are welcome (on leash) at the festival

How much

  • Regular admission: $10 adult admission (pre-order online); $12 adult admission (day-of); $5 child admission (4-17).
  • Family Pack, $27, includes admission for two adults and two children.
  • Deluxe Family Pack : $35, includes admission for two adults, two children, and Paint Your own Birdhouse.
  • Blueberry Brewery Pass & Admission: $25 (pre-order online) includes one adult admission, tasting glass, and five tastings; $27 (day-of) includes one adult admission, tasting glass and four tastings

All proceeds help Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites to maintain 20 historic landmarks in Bethlehem.

Food and other delicious stuff

At its core, this is a food festival, celebrating all the delicious ways you can enjoy blueberries.

Here’s just a sample of what you’ll be able to enjoy at the event:

  • Dessert Tent: In here you’ll find handmade blueberry pie, coffee cake, strudel, and ice cream. To be sure you don’t miss out, you can pre-order treats and pick them up.
  • Blueberry Brewery Tasting Tent: With your pass, you can sample seasonal flavors of beer, wine, and mead from local favorites, including Cave Brewing, Xplorer Spirits, and McCall Brewing Company.

Festival favorites

What’s back this year at the festival includes:

  • Crafts for kids in the Kid’s Club Tent
  • Colonial games
  • Live demonstrations of colonial brewing and blacksmithing
  • Colonial cooking demonstrations in the Summer Kitchen
  • Old-school beer-making exhibit next to the brewery tent
  • The popular historic house and barn tours offered every half hour during the festival
  • Visit the Colonial Garden and experience an early American Kitchen Garden, with herbs, spices, flowers, and vegetables. Meet the Burnside Colonial Gardeners and learn about how the award-winning garden is maintained today.
  • A pop-up museum on the move with Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites Curator, Brett Peters, who will be presenting on tools of the blueberry trade, including a blueberry picker, fruit presses, and more!

Music, fun and more (and dogs!)

  • The festival will offer two stages of live music featuring performances by Temple Avenue Jazz, Seth Witcher Trio, Acoustic Mayhem, Rachel Marie, Andrew Dunn, Rick Weaver, Dave Fry, Miriam Clancy & Jack Murray, Seth Witcher (solo), Magnolia Sadies Vintage Dancers, Colin Wolf - Smooth Retina Glow, The Beautiful Distortion (acoustic), Rio Bossa, Jack Murray & Blue Tarp Wranglers, Big Wahu, Caribbean Band, Nick Franclik, Noah Gibney, and Free Reeds.
  • Kids can check out a petting zoo and pony rides from Sunset Boarding Stables
  • You can watch live dog skills and drills demonstrations by Neverland K9 throughout the day, as well as Canine Good Citizen and Trick Dog testing open to four-legged festival-goers.
  • The Alliance of Therapy Dogs group will be in the Haas Barn where children can take a break from the festivities to read their favorite book to a furry companion.
  • Always a favorite, the annual pie-eating contest returns (2:15 p.m. both days, children and adults). Register in advance: historicbethlehem.org/blueberry-festival/pie-eating-contest/

Culinary competition

Grow your own berries

The festival offers a way for you to enjoy your own blueberries at home. You can pre-order your own blueberry bush for $20. (Limited quantities.)

Market to Go

This market started in 2020 as a new feature, to offer folks a pandemic-safe way to still enjoy the fruits (ehem) of the festival.

This year, the market will run July 16 to July 19.

Here’s how it works:

You pre-order through the Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites online store; select a pick up time and date; then go when it’s time. You can also pre-order and pick up at the festival (but you’ll have to pay for admission.)

Here’s some of what you can pre-order:

  • Blueberry pie from Tombler’s Bakery: $15
  • Blueberry strudel from the Bakery Nook, $15
  • Large blueberry coffee cake, $15
  • Blueberry bonaza box: $37 (pie, strudel and coffee cake)
  • Half gallon, blueberry ice cream from Bethlehem Dairy Store, $10
  • Blueberry sugar cookies from the Backdoor Bake Shop: $6 (9 cookies per bag)
  • Blueberry cheddar cheese from Keystone Farms Cheese: $10

How to order: store.historicbethlehem.org/VIP-blueberry-to-go-market/

More info

store.historicbethlehem.org/VIP-blueberry-to-go-market/

Comments / 0

 

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

