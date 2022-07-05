ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking down some top Kentucky targets. And the latest UK basketball recruiting links.

By Ben Roberts
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

Four of the Kentucky Wildcats’ top recruiting targets are in Spain for the FIBA U17 World Cup this week, with UK Coach John Calipari following them overseas to get in some additional scouting opportunities.

Ron Holland, Ian Jackson, Karter Knox and DJ Wagner all have Kentucky scholarship offers, and the USA squad is expected to win gold in the FIBA event. (Their next game will be at 12:45 p.m. EDT Wednesday against Egypt, with the game being shown live on the FIBA YouTube channel ).

Pro Insight covered the USA Basketball training camp and posted some analysis Monday of Holland, Jackson, Knox and Tre Johnson, another major UK target who did not make the final U17 squad. Check out that write-up here , and look at the links below for continued coverage of the USA team and other top recruiting news.

Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links

UK target Tre Johnson takes over No. 1 spot in new 2024 rankings

Kentucky target Flory Bidunga among new 5-stars in On3 rankings

In-state star Travis Perry is No. 66 in new rankings after UK offer

With a UK offer, Travis Perry looking to put Lyon County on map

Kentucky among schools involved with 4-star PG Tahaad Pettiford

Hoop Scoop ranks Rob Dillingham as top-15 player at Top 100 Camp

Xavier Booker says he’s getting ‘a lot’ of interest from Kentucky

Ron Holland had a great showing in Team USA’s second victory

Ian Jackson was a standout scorer in Team USA’s win in opener

Major UK target Ron Holland talks development , plans fall decision

Q&A with 2023 guard AJ Johnson , a possible UK recruiting target

Orlando Antigua paying lots of attention to 2025 big Alier Maluk

Isaiah Elohim building relationship with Kentucky following offer

More Next Cats links: Aaron Bradshaw trending toward Kentucky

Comments / 0

 

