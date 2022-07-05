Breaking down some top Kentucky targets. And the latest UK basketball recruiting links.

Four of the Kentucky Wildcats’ top recruiting targets are in Spain for the FIBA U17 World Cup this week, with UK Coach John Calipari following them overseas to get in some additional scouting opportunities.

Ron Holland, Ian Jackson, Karter Knox and DJ Wagner all have Kentucky scholarship offers, and the USA squad is expected to win gold in the FIBA event. (Their next game will be at 12:45 p.m. EDT Wednesday against Egypt, with the game being shown live on the FIBA YouTube channel ).

Pro Insight covered the USA Basketball training camp and posted some analysis Monday of Holland, Jackson, Knox and Tre Johnson, another major UK target who did not make the final U17 squad. Check out that write-up here , and look at the links below for continued coverage of the USA team and other top recruiting news.

