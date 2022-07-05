Overlooked and underpaid, N.J. EMTs run to help others. But who helps them?
A peacock strutted along the side of the road as Dave Chance...www.nj.com
A peacock strutted along the side of the road as Dave Chance...www.nj.com
Agreed they’re only thought of when they need it and they’re always there for us respect them and pay them properly you might need them
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 2