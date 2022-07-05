Overlooked and underpaid, N.J. EMTs run to help others. But who helps them?

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A 19-year-old male was found shot by police officers on Tuesday and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries. Police said at 1:17 AM, patrol officers responded to the 800 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue for a report of a male shot. Responding officers arrived to find a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, 19, of Atlantic City, was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of his injuries.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO