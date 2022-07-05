Dorothy Moore

Freedom for Youth Knoxville is holding a couple of events for kids. Freedom For Youth Knoxville Community Coordinator Angie Gentry spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the events. “Sunday we will hold a mini-golf event at Slideways. This event is for students in sixth through twelfth grade and you can come any time during the event. Students will get to play one round of mini-golf but we will also have cornhole and other games to play and it is just a great time to hang out. Freedom For Youth is providing the fees for mini golf but if you do want to purchase anything from Slideways or do any other activities you would need to pay for those. Our next event is the Five Day Club where we partner with New Journey Church for a vacation Bible School-like program for kids in Kindergarten through Fifth grade.”

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO