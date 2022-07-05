ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acton, CA

All of Acton loves a parade

By JULIE DRAKE Valley Press Staff Writer
Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleACTON — The 59th edition of the Acton Fourth of July parade brought crowds of people out to Crown Valley Road, on Monday morning, for the equestrian units, community queens, classic cars, fire trucks, tractors and the water fights. Longtime Acton resident Lee Jennings served as the grand...

www.avpress.com

Santa Clarita Radio

Golden Incident Breaks Out In Canyon Country

A Canyon Country brush fire, dubbed the Golden Incident, was quickly extinguished Saturday morning, impacting neighborhood traffic. Around 11 a.m. Saturday, emergency responders received reports of a brush fire, dubbed the Golden Incident, near Rainbow Glen and Gilbert Drives in Canyon Country, according to Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Community news, July 8, 2022

The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance, every Friday, at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9. Lessons are at 6:30 p.m., and the dance starts at 7:30. The first and third Fridays of each month is Country/Western-themed, with appropriate music and dress. For details,...
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Large mural taking shape on city wall

PALMDALE — After more than a year of planning, Pearblossom artist Christopher Minsal is painting the largest mural of his career on the east wall of the Palmdale Firestone on Palmdale Boulevard near 27th Street East. The mural stretches 200 feet long and about 25 feet tall. It depicts...
PALMDALE, CA
point2homes.com

1952 El Dorado Drive, Acton, Los Angeles County, CA, 93510

Charming Acton home, great location. On approach, this home radiates happiness while beckoning you inside. Once inside, you are greeted with high ceilings & large living area coupled with the dining area. Anchored by a large fireplace, you can't help but picture your family gathered for the holidays. The kitchen offers ample storage, island w/seating & a large bay window that looks out to the beautiful backyard. The master suite is of good size with direct access to the backyard, large walk in closet & bathroom with soaking tub. The remaining bedrooms offer versatility for kids rooms, guest space or home office. The second bathroom offers dual sinks and shower/tub combo. The third is nicely appointed and can be accessed via the large laundry room that has convenient access to the back yard. Perhaps the crown jewel of the home, is the fantastic bonus room above the garage perfect for hosting epic game nights or to hang out with friends & family.
ACTON, CA
nomadlawyer.org

6 Best Places to visit in Santa Fe Springs, CA

"Santa Fe Springs, Spanish for "Holy Faith"), is a Los Angeles County city, California, United States. It is one the Gateway Cities in southeast Los Angeles County. Santa Fe Spring, which means "holy faith" in Spanish, was first used to mineral springs that Dr. James E. Fulton purchased from the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railway in 1886."
SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale launches program to help in graffiti reporting

PALMDALE — Palmdale residents are being advised to “Say It, Don’t Spray It,” as the city launches a new anti-graffiti campaign. The slogan, along with information for reporting graffiti, can be seen on numerous Antelope Valley Transit Agency buses. The public awareness campaign is the face...
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

Household hazardous/E-waste collection event scheduled July 23

The city of Santa Clarita is scheduled to host a household hazardous/E-waste collection event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 23 to enable residents to dispose of their unwanted household hazardous and electronic waste. The event is free and is to take place at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
easyreadernews.com

July 4 parade on 24th Place, Hermosa Beach

For over three decades, 24th Place residents Dave and Mary Garrett, the Beals and Noel Castiel have rallied their neighbors for a Fourth of July parade (pandemic years excluded). Neighbors decorate their pets, cars and bikes and parade up and down what may be the steepest hills in Hermosa Beach. The parade follows the Garretts’ white Ford pick-up, that’s as old as the parade itself, along no certain route. But eventually the parade ends up back at the Garrett 24th Place home at the bottom of the hill. ER.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Uptown Whittier compromises on new plan for outdoor dining

More change coming to Uptown Whittier as the city strikes a compromise for the contentious outdoor patios."You'll see sometimes during the week there's not a whole lot of people, so I understand the car situation," said Whittier resident Erika Martinez said. While the outdoor dining options served as lifelines for restaurants during the pandemic, the closed-off streets limited traffic to stores in the area — a major concern for the owner of Greenleaf Botanicals who calls the area a ghost town. "It really affected us because there's no one there," said Moses Beltran, who has owned his business for three years. "We...
WHITTIER, CA
Key News Network

Brush Fire Burns in Castaic Near Detention Center

Castaic, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a brush fire on Friday, July 8, around 9:15 p.m. on the hillside near the 5 Freeway and Parker Road Exit in the unincorporated community of Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County. When units arrived,...
CASTAIC, CA
Amancay Tapia

Opinion: Time For Rich Water Wasters to Stop Building Pools

In popular Netflix show, Selling Sunset, the mansions on sale for those with very large pockets all have infinite pools for the wealthy buyer to enjoy. Watching the show, I was stunned at how not even once the glamorous state agents or buyers showed concern about the dangers of the draught in Los Angeles. Listening to them, you would think Los Angeles is the land where water never runs out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Vehicle Crashes into Home in La Puente

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Industry Sheriff’s Department received a call at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 8, of a vehicle into to a living room of a house on East Temple and Millbury Avenue in the city of La Puente.
LA PUENTE, CA
defpen

Anderson .Paak Opens Mexican Restaurant In Los Angeles

In the midst of his musical success alongside Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak has blossomed into a successful restaurant owner. Just last year, he opened his first restaurant, Taisho Japanese Restaurant & Bar, with his business partner, Christian Corben. This summer, it appears that Corben and Anderson .Paak have teamed up yet again to open up a restaurant across the street in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Former Santa Clarita Woman Of The Year Jami Kennedy Passes Away

Jami Denise Kennedy, the 1989 Santa Clarita Woman of the Year and a member of the local Zonta Club chapter, has passed away. On July 4th, 2022, 74-year-old Kennedy passed away at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Santa Clarita after facing health issues for a few years, according to representatives with the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Lackey honors officer with highway patrol

PALMDALE — Assemblyman Tom Lackey selected California Highway Patrol Officer Monique Mischeaux as the 36th Assembly District Woman of the Year. Lackey, R-Palmdale, worked with AV Area Capt. Eric Broneer to let Mischeaux know that she had been selected in a surprise visit to the Lancaster office. Mischeaux was...
PALMDALE, CA
southocbeaches.com

Huntington Beach Surf City Nights Tuesday July 5 2022

Huntington Beach Surf City Nights Tuesday July 5 2022. Huntington Beach Surf City Nights is Tuesday’s in 2022. Surf City Nights features a Farmers Market and a Live Music Street Fair in Downtown Huntington Beach at 5:00pm-9:00pm. Surf City Nights is a Huntington Beach Free Family Friendly Event. Important...
spectrumnews1.com

$60 million Wild Rivers waterpark to hold soft opening July 10 in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. — After supply chain issues postponed its opening, Wild Rivers will make its highly anticipated debut in Irvine’s Great Park this weekend. The new $60 million rehashed waterpark will hold a soft opening Sunday, July 10, Wild Rivers officials wrote on social media. “As you know,...
IRVINE, CA

