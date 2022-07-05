ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Man in custody after Illinois mass shooting that killed 6, injured 30

By Kiran Dhillon
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34OvRI_0gV5GqXU00

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (PIX11) — A horrific mass shooting on Independence Day in suburban Chicago left six people dead and around 30 more injured.

Authorities say the mass shooting happened around 10 a.m. in Highland Park, an affluent city of around 30,000 people located about 25 miles north of Chicago.

The parade was well underway when a gunman, who was believed to be on a commercial rooftop, opened fire into the crowd. Police said they believe the gunman used a high-powered rifle to carry out the attack.

Hours later, after an intense manhunt, a suspect was taken into custody . Robert E. Crimo III , 21, was being questioned by police.

Details about the identities of those who were killed or wounded were still underway Tuesday. For now, it has been confirmed at least five of the six victims who died were adults. Some of those who were injured are children.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man married 50 years memorialized after Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (PIX11) – Eduardo Uvaldo, who loved the annual Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, was memorialized Friday afternoon by his extensive network of family and friends, as the first funerals were held for seven victims killed by a young gunman Monday. “He was our rock,” one of Uvaldo’s daughters told PIX11 […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
PIX11

Parents of mass shooting suspects coming under more scrutiny

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (PIX11) — Before Robert Crimo was arrested in the mass shooting of paradegoers at a July 4 march, neighbors in Highland Park, Illinois, had noticed the image of a “smiley face” man holding an assault rifle, painted on a brick wall of his family’s home. They found it disturbing. But the signs […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
WISN

5 shot, 1 killed in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting Monday night in Kenosha. Kenosha police responded to 63rd Street and 25th Avenue around 10:20 p.m. When officers arrived they say they found five adult gunshot victims. The four surviving victims were transported to the...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

PIX11

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy