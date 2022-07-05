Man in custody after Illinois mass shooting that killed 6, injured 30

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (PIX11) — A horrific mass shooting on Independence Day in suburban Chicago left six people dead and around 30 more injured.

Authorities say the mass shooting happened around 10 a.m. in Highland Park, an affluent city of around 30,000 people located about 25 miles north of Chicago.

The parade was well underway when a gunman, who was believed to be on a commercial rooftop, opened fire into the crowd. Police said they believe the gunman used a high-powered rifle to carry out the attack.

Hours later, after an intense manhunt, a suspect was taken into custody . Robert E. Crimo III , 21, was being questioned by police.

Details about the identities of those who were killed or wounded were still underway Tuesday. For now, it has been confirmed at least five of the six victims who died were adults. Some of those who were injured are children.

