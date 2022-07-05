ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Three men missing after rescue attempt

Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Three men are missing and presumed dead in California after a child was caught in a river current and they swam out in an attempt to rescue him, authorities said. The Los Angeles...

www.avpress.com

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Motorcyclist Injured in Hit-and-Run

Hit-and-Run Driver on Watt Avenue Leaves Injured Rider. A motorcyclist hit-and-run that resulted in injuries was reported in Sacramento on July 7. The crash involved the motorcycle and a motor vehicle along Watt Avenue at the crossroads with San Lucas Way in Arden-Arcade shortly after 4:00 p.m. When officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived, the motorcyclist had pulled to the right-hand side of the roadway, and traffic was not blocked.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police: Homeless Woman Set Tent On Fire After Finding Boyfriend Inside With Another Woman

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police said they need the public’s help finding a suspect in a July 7 incident that ended with her boyfriend dying. On July 7, at 5:33 p.m., two people, a man, and a woman were inside a tent on Airport Way and Mormon Slough when a suspect set the tent on fire. Stockton police confirmed late Friday afternoon that the suspect was a homeless woman and the two people inside the tent were her boyfriend with another woman. The suspect is accused of lighting the tent on fire after finding the two inside. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, the suspect’s boyfriend did not survive. Stockton Police encourage anyone with information to call the non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.
STOCKTON, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Hiker drowns in water above Placer County

For more on this subject, see Our View on page A4. Despite a dramatic rescue by authorities and a pair of good Samaritans, a stranded hiker was reportedly swept away and drowned in the water near the inflow of Folsom Lake Saturday afternoon. According to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘This Is Ridiculous’: People In South Sacramento Jolted Awake By Nighttime Jackhammers

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Stephanie Jones pointed out what has been keeping her up at night. A jackhammer right outside her house was enough to not only get her out of bed but out of her house to record it. “Everyone knows what a jackhammer sounds like, hitting the pavement, hitting the cement. Even in the daytime, it’s a little jarring,” Jones said. “Oh my God, it was like they were right in my living room.” CBS13 talked with some of Jones’ neighbors who say that noise travels. “To be honest, it shouldn’t be happening, at least not that late at night,” Raul Cornejo...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Hiker drowns in waters near inflow to Folsom Lake

Despite a dramatic rescue by authorities and a pair of good Samaritans, a stranded hiker was reportedly swept away and drowned in the waters near the inflow of Folsom Lake Saturday afternoon. According to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office report, at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Fox40

4 displaced by apartment fire in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire District said four people were displaced by an apartment fire Friday morning in Sacramento. The fire department said there was major damage to an upstairs unit in the building on Lexington Crossing Lane and minor smoke and water damage to two other units.
SACRAMENTO, CA

