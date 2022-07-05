ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio voter registration deadline for Aug. 2 primary today

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The deadline to register to vote for Ohio’s Aug. 2 primary is today, July 5.

Due to delays in Ohio’s redistricting process, the second primary of 2022 will determine who will be on November’s ballot for Ohio Senator, Representative to the Ohio House, and members of the state central committee.

Prospective voters can register online. To do so, they will need to provide:

  • Ohio’s drivers’ license or identification card number
  • Name
  • Birth date
  • Address
  • Last four digits of your Social Security Number

If someone wanting to register can’t provide any of the above, they are encouraged to print and fill out a form that must be returned in person to their county’s board of elections.

Voters can also check their voter registration status online.

Early voting for the primary begins July 6 at all 88 Ohio counties’ boards of elections. The early voting schedule is:

  • July 6-8: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • July 11-15: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • July 18-22: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • July 25-29: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • July 30: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • July 31: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Aug. 1: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

For more details on the election, click here.

Absentee voting by mail

Military and overseas absentee voting for the primary is underway.

To request an absentee ballot, click here.

Absentee ballots sent by mail must be postmarked by Monday, Aug. 1. However, completed absentee ballots can be dropped off at your county board of elections before polls close at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 2.

If you requested an absentee ballot but choose to vote in person on election day, you will have to vote a provisional ballot.

Resources

There are many resources on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website that will make your trip to the polls easier:

  • CLICK HERE for your sample ballot, once finalized
  • CLICK HERE to find your polling location
  • CLICK HERE to make sure you are actively registered to vote

Identification Requirements

Every voter, upon appearing at the polling place to vote, must give their full name and current address and provide proof of identity, according to the Ohio Secretary of State.

The forms of ID that may be used by a voter who appears at a polling place to vote on Election Day include:

  • An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state ID card with present or former address so long as the voter’s present residential address is printed in the official list of registered voters for that precinct
  • A military ID
  • An original or copy of a current* utility bill with the voter’s name and present address
  • An original or copy of a current* bank statement with the voter’s name and present address
  • An original or copy of a current* government check with the voter’s name and present address
  • An original or copy of a current* paycheck with the voter’s name and present address
  • An original or copy of a current* other government document (other than a notice of voter registration mailed by a board of elections) that shows the voter’s name and present address.

*Current is defined by the Ohio Secretary of State’s office as within the last 12 months.

Local information

Click or search for your county to go to the board of elections website where more information on voting including polling locations, ballot measures, and races can be found:

Comments / 0

