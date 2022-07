As of June 30, the city’s rent moratorium ended and now local renters have just six months to pay back rent or face eviction. Under the rules of the moratorium, which was enacted as part of the local emergency at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a landlord could not impose or seek to recover late fees, pass-throughs, or interest for rent that was delayed or unpaid due to the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

