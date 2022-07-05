ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oskaloosa, IA

Donna Crookham

By Spencer Dirks
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

A memorial service for Donna Crookham, 79, of Oskaloosa, will be held Monday, July 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in...

www.kniakrls.com

kniakrls.com

Dwayne Mortenson

Graveside services for Dwayne Mortenson, age 92 of Pershing will be held at a later date at Zion Cemetery in Pershing. Memorials may be made to the Pershing Community Center. Online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
PERSHING, IA
kniakrls.com

Richard “Dick” Dean Seddon

Richard “Dick” Dean Seddon, age 88, passed away on July 5th, at West Ridge Specialty Care in Knoxville. Private services will be held at a later date, with burial in the Cambria Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Richard’s name to The Des Moines Symphony or to the family.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Party in the Park to be Held

New Covenant Church will Hold Party in the Park on Friday, July 22 from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at Panther Park, 309 W. Main Street in Knoxville. New Covenant Church Kids Director Rachel Hinkle spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “This is a free event that is geared towards kids...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Freedom for Youth Knoxville Upcoming Events

Freedom for Youth Knoxville is holding a couple of events for kids. Freedom For Youth Knoxville Community Coordinator Angie Gentry spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the events. “Sunday we will hold a mini-golf event at Slideways. This event is for students in sixth through twelfth grade and you can come any time during the event. Students will get to play one round of mini-golf but we will also have cornhole and other games to play and it is just a great time to hang out. Freedom For Youth is providing the fees for mini golf but if you do want to purchase anything from Slideways or do any other activities you would need to pay for those. Our next event is the Five Day Club where we partner with New Journey Church for a vacation Bible School-like program for kids in Kindergarten through Fifth grade.”
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Thursdays in Pella Events Cancelled This Week

This week’s Thursdays in Pella events hosted by the Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance were cancelled due to potential rainfall. Most of the activities scheduled this week have been moved to the final event on July 28th. Next week’s theme is “To the Rescue,” and will feature local first responders. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio is broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella this summer.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Chamber Golf Open on July 20th

The 2022 Indianola Chamber of Commerce Golf Open is less than two weeks away, taking place in late July. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News registration and sponsorship opportunities are still open for the event, and it serves as the largest fundraiser of the year for the chamber and helps allow them to put on all the other fun events the chamber is a part of throughout the year. The Chamber Golf Open will take place on July 20th at the Indianola Golf and Country Club with tee times open. For more information, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Thursdays in Pella Theme is “Funk N’ Junk”

The theme of this week’s Thursdays in Pella is “Funk N’ Junk.” Activities include a community market, vendor booths, handcrafted items, and yard sales. Entertainment on the Tulip Toren includes Pella Brazilian Jiu Jitsu from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and music by Dutch Front from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. on the Tulip Toren, with the City Band wrapping up activities at 8 p.m. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio is broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella this summer.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Area community theater auditions For The Wizard of Oz

The Knoxville Area Community theater will begin auditions for their fall production of the Wizard of Oz. Auditions begin Monday, July 25 and Tuesday, July 26 from 7:00 pm-9:00 pm at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 1506 S. Attica Road in Knoxville. Auditions are for ages 9 and up. The performance will be held November 3-6 at the Knoxville Performing Arts Center. For more information click here.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Racing Tonight At The Knoxville Raceway

It is another night of sprint car racing at the Knoxville Raceway tonight. As the month of July moves forward, more visitors will descend on the track to gear up for Nationals. The points race in the 410s has Brian Brown at the top. He is scheduled to run at the Knoxville Raceway tonight. The 360 points gap closed significantly with Terry McCarl’s win last week and the Pro Sprints are still anyone’s race in the top five. Live coverage will be a bit different this week. Live Track Side will not change at 5:00 on KNIA. However, Race Nights Live, due to high school softball coverage, will start on kniakrls.com KRLS3 at seven, and then will be joined in progress following the Knoxville and Fairfield softball game on 95.3 KNIA.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Incident in Knoxville

An incident involving a truck carrying hazardous materials occurred near the Dollar General near Walmart in Knoxville at approximately 4:28 pm. The truck was trying to turn around and broke down, blocking the road. No materials were spilled and there was no threat to the public’s safety. The road was closed by officers as a precaution. A second truck was brought in to transport the materials and the first truck was fixed and left as well. The road was reopened. Knoxville Police, Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Township Rural Fire, Marion County Emergency Management, and Marion County Hazmat were all on the scene, and Pella EMS and Indiana Township EMS were both on standby.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Square Reconstruction Project Update

Work on the Indianola Square Reconstruction Project continued with Phase 2 work over the last week, including the completion of sidewalk installation on the east side of Howard to the intersection of Ashland and the storm sewer on Ashland. Work this week included the installation of water main/yard hydrants on...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Community Ambulance Welcomed by Pella City Council

The Pella City Council welcomed Pella Community Ambulance as employees this week to start this week’s regular meeting. City Administrator Mike Nardini say the move was made official last week to transfer the previous non-profit organization into a city-run entity, due to financial difficulties incurred by the service that were out of the control those locally. Nardini says he’s excited to see Pella Community Ambulance continue high quality service to Pella residents and those in surrounding communities. Hear more about the latest with the Pella City Council on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

City of Indianola Budget in Good Shape at End of Fiscal Year

The fiscal year 2022 came to a close on July 1st for local government and school districts, as FY23 begins. City of Indianola Assistant City Manager Andy Lent tells KNIA News the city is in good shape financially even with several major projects on the city budget. “We have come...
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Softball Opens Playoffs in Oskaloosa

The fourth time the two Highway 163 rivals meet this summer will be the last game of 2022 for one of those schools as the Class 4A regional softball playoffs open today for Pella and Oskaloosa later tonight. After the Dutch snapped a 23-game losing streak to the traditional powerhouse...
OSKALOOSA, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Pella – City Council Latest

City Administrator Mike Nardini discusses this week’s Pella City Council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Food Shelf Preparing for School Supply Distribution

Through the help of local churches, the Pella Community Food Shelf collects school supplies for each grade for Pella Community, Pella Christian and homeschooled students. Executive Director Melissa Zula says the goal is to have all items needed for each grade to be put in a backpack for the first day of school, which is August 23rd. Zula says they will hand out all supplies in late July or early August. Those who are in need of supplies should contact the Pella Community Food Shelf, which is open on Tuesdays at The Well in Pella.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Softball Seeks Major Upset in Winterset

The Pella softball team faces a daunting road in the Class 4A regional semifinals as they travel to the presumed favorites to win the Class 4A state championship today. Top-ranked Winterset looms as the Huskies and their high powered offense aim to run to Fort Dodge, while the Dutch are hoping to pull off a major upset following a six-inning 14-4 victory over Oskaloosa.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Central College Announces Arthur J. Bosch Undergraduate Summer Student Research Awards

The Arthur J. Bosch Endowment is providing six Central College students the opportunity to undertake summer research projects as Bosch Undergraduate Summer Research Fellows. The endowment provides financial support for undergraduate students to engage in professional research opportunities with faculty during the summer in preparation for graduate school or a chosen career. Bosch Fellows receive a stipend and housing support during the summer to support their research.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Knoxville-VA Property Rezone

Our guest on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is Knoxville Economic Development Director Glenn Lyons as we talk about the Rezone request presented to the city council at their last meeting. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS |...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Baseball Knocks Off Panthers in Substate Opener

It was advantage Pella in the Class 3A Substate 7 baseball opening round in the Red Rock Rivalry renewed, as the Dutch knocked off Knoxville 8-2, as heard live on both 95.3 KNIA and the KRLS3 stream. Knoxville opened with a tally in the top of the 1st inning, only...
PELLA, IA

