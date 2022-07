New Ashford — Lindsey Kurowski is no stranger to the Berkshires; in fact, she grew up in Cheshire, worked at Jiminy Peak, and graduated from Hoosac Valley Regional High School. As serendipity would have it, she’s also no stranger to The Springs Motel—where the hospitality entrepreneur and TV show host celebrated her 13th birthday dinner, calling the former restaurant “the fanciest—and funkiest—place [she’d] ever been.” Two decades and countless hours of sweat equity later, Kurowski owns the iconic motel and is welcoming guests to the recently renovated, retro-inspired digs on Route 7 that are now open.

