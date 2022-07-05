ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mauricio Pochettino sacked: PSG part ways with manager despite winning French league title

 2 days ago
Mauricio Pochettino has left Paris Saint-Germain (Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain have sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino despite the former Tottenham Hotspur boss leading the team to the Ligue 1 title with the French club.

Pochettino replaced Thomas Tuchel as PSG manager last January but was unable to guide the club to their first Champions League title in his two campaigns in Paris.

Despite the club signing Lionel Messi last summer, PSG were knocked out of Europe’s top tournament following a spectacular collapse against Real Madrid.

Frenchman Christophe Galtier has been immediately installed as the club’s new boss, having left former side Nice at the end of last month. Galtier led Lille to the Ligue 1 title in 20/21, beating PSG to the championship by one point.

Pochettino, who was a candidate for the Manchester United job before the club turned to Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, had 12 months remaining on his contract at PSG but a termination settlement has been reached. His staff, made up of Miguel d’Agostino, Jesus Pérez, Sebastian Pochettino and Toni Jimenez, have also departed.

“Paris Saint-Germain confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has ended his role at the club,” PSG said in a statement. “The club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future.”

A 1-1 draw against Lens saw PSG seal the Ligue 1 title with four games of the season to spare, as they reclaimed the title won by Lille last season. The league championship was Pochettino’s first of his 13-year managerial career, while PSG also won the 20/21 Coupe de France under his guidance.

However the club failed to defend their crown and claim a domestic double after being knocked out Nice on penalties in January, and it was in the Champions League where Pochettino was ultimately judged.

Mauricio Pochettino departs PSG after 18 months in charge (AFP via Getty Images)

Pochettino’s sacking has long been mooted, with confirmation finally arriving today. Prior to Galtier’s confirmation as his replacement, ex-Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was heavily linked with the role.

PSG recently appointed noted recruitment expert Luis Campos to oversee their transfer dealings.

