Paris St Germain confirm Mauricio Pochettino departure

Mauricio Pochettino has left Paris St Germain as the Ligue 1 club prepare to announce former Nice boss Christophe Galtier as his replacement.

Pochettino had a year remaining on his current contract but speculation over his future had intensified following his failure to get the club beyond the last 16 of the Champions League, having made the semi-finals the previous year.

The former Tottenham and Southampton manager departs after only 18 months in the post, in which he won the title by 15 points last season.

“Paris St Germain confirms that it has ended its collaboration with Mauricio Pochettino,” said a statement.

“The club would like to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future.”

Galtier, the 55-year-old former Portsmouth assistant manager who guided PSG’s Ligue 1 rivals Nice to fifth place before leaving last month, is set to be announced as the new coach on Tuesday.

