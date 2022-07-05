ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woody Allen Plans French-Language Film to Shoot in Paris, But Financing Not Yet in Place

By Elsa Keslassy
 4 days ago
While promoting the French release of his 2020 film “Rifkin’s Festival,” Woody Allen said he was planning to shoot his next movie in Paris.

The New York-based director told the French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche that he was aiming to relocate to Paris in September to lens his next project which he said will be a French-language movie with a local cast. Allen said he was able to find the financing in the U.S. but didn’t give any further detail. A source close to the project said the financing was not yet in place.

Some French actors have been approached and the cast will be confirmed once the financing is locked and shooting dates confirmed. The budget is in the $10 million range.

Allen said the story of the film will be “in the same vein as ‘Match Point,’ a sort of poisonous romantic thriller.”

“I kept a wonderful souvenir of the filming of ‘Midnight in Paris’ in 2010. I love this city very much and I’ve visited often, discovering magical places every time,” Allen continued. He revealed that his daughter Manzie Tio was currently on the shoot of “Emily in Paris” in the French capital. Allen won an Oscar for best original screenplay with “Midnight in Paris” in 2011.

Reiterating what he had told Alec Baldwin in an interview on the actor’s Instagram account, Allen said he was considering ending his directing career after this next movie. “This will be my 50th feature …) It might be the last one,” said the 86-year-old director.

“Rifkin’s Festival,” which grossed $2.3 million in the few territories where it was distributed, will be released in French theaters by Apollo Films. The distributor banner’s shareholders include CGR Cinemas, France’s second largest multiplex chain, which is up for sale. In the U.S., MPI Media Group gave it a limited release after Amazon Studios pulled back from its $80 million distribution deal with Allen.

Variety

Hunter Schafer Horror ‘Cuckoo’ Adds Dan Stevens and Jessica Henwick, Wraps Production in Germany

“Cuckoo,” the Neon horror starring “Euphoria” star Hunter Schafer, has wrapped production in Germany and rounded out its cast with Dan Stevens and Jessica Henwick. Helmed by Tilman Singer (“Luz”) in his sophomore effort, the film was shot on 35mm and is now in post-production. Neon continues to keep a tight lid on plot details for the movie, which was first announced in 2021 with sparse detail except for the fact that it’s a horror. A release is set for 2023.
MOVIES
Variety

Vernon Winfrey, Father of Oprah Winfrey, Dies at 89

Vernon Winfrey, the father to Oprah Winfrey and a former member of the Metro Nashville Council, died Friday after facing a recent illness. He was 89 years old. Oprah Winfrey confirmed the death of her father through a statement on Instagram, sharing a recent video of Vernon Winfrey at an Independence Day backyard barbecue that took place at his own residence. Alongside his friends and family, Vernon was saluted by gospel singer Wintley Phipps, who performed a song for him.
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

Larry Storch, ‘F Troop’ Actor, Dies at 99

Larry Storch, the comedic character actor who also did voiceover work and impressions and was best known for his role as Corporal Randolph Agarn on “F Troop,” has died. He was 99. His family released a statement on his Facebook page, saying, “It is with the heaviest of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Shinzo Abe, Former Japanese Prime Minister, Assassinated by Gunman

Click here to read the full article. Shinzo Abe, a former prime minister of Japan, has died after succumbing to injuries from gunshot wounds sustained during a campaign speech on Friday. His death has been reported by Japanese public broadcaster NHK and the BBC. He died around 5 p.m. local time. NHK camera footage showed Abe collapsed on the street, holding his chest, with the broadcasting corporation reporting that he experienced heart failure. Abe was rushed to the hospital by helicopter following the incident and a male suspect in his 40s was arrested at the scene on the suspicion of attempted murder....
CHINA
Variety

How Austin Butler Beat Out Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort and Miles Teller to Play Elvis

Click here to read the full article. As Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” continues to wow audiences, Austin Butler is winning rave reviews and Oscar buzz for his portrayal of the iconic showman. Casting director Denise Chamian, C.S.A., first spotted Butler’s talent in 2013 when she was casting Wes Ball’s film “The Maze Runner.” Butler didn’t get a part because he played a little too young, but he remained on her radar. Butler came close to playing Rooster in “Top Gun: Maverick,” which Chamian also cast, but lost out to Miles Teller. However, the tables would turn when Chamian put Butler forward for Elvis...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Geoffrey Rush Discusses Playing Groucho Marx, Captain Barbossa

Click here to read the full article. Speaking at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, where he’s being feted with lifetime achievement honors, Australian actor Geoffrey Rush says that the prospect of playing Groucho Marx in Oren Moverman’s “Raised Eyebrows” is “scary,” but that he’s always enjoyed the challenge of complex characters. It is not a biopic, he says of the film – still in development – adapted from the book “Raised Eyebrows: My Years Inside Groucho’s House” by Steve Stoliar, which focuses on the last days of the legendary comic. “I describe it as a tragi-comedy about mortality,” he says. “He’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Lenny Von Dohlen, ‘Twin Peaks’ Actor, Dies at 63

Lenny Von Dohlen, who played Harold Smith on the hit series “Twin Peaks,” died on Tuesday, his agent confirmed to Variety. He was 63. His sister Catherine Von Dohlen first announced his death Thursday morning on Facebook. No cause of death was given. “The world lost a magnificent man on July 5. Brother Len was passionate about everything and everyone. He was always leading; whether it be riveting conversation, an artistic creation or a trip to new places. He loved a good laugh. He continues on his spiritual journey. Living life full in his memory,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

