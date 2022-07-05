ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Karamoko Dembele leaves Celtic to join Ligue 1 club Brest

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r1eg5_0gV5G0AJ00

Karamoko Dembele has confirmed his departure from Celtic by signing for French top-flight club Brest.

The 19-year-old’s Celtic Park contract expired this summer and he has signed a four-year deal with Brest, who finished 11th in Ligue 1 last season.

There were high hopes for Dembele at Celtic following some eye-catching performances in the academy teams and the attacking midfielder turned out for the under-20s at the age of 13.

Neil Lennon then handed him a first-team debut at the age of 16, but he departed having played only 10 first-team matches.

Dembele looked like he might stake a claim under Ange Postecoglou 12 months ago but he suffered an ankle injury in a heavy challenge during an early pre-season game and eventually had to undergo surgery.

The London-born player made two substitute appearances in March but there was no sign of a major first-team breakthrough and his departure comes as little surprise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H45xx_0gV5G0AJ00
Dembele in action for Scotland Under-16s (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

Dembele told his new club’s website: “I have come to Brest because I saw that the project presented by (sporting director) Greg Lorenzi was good.

“It’s something that suits me and I think I can have some playing time here. It was a great opportunity that presented itself to me and it interested me.”

Dembele has represented both Scotland and England at youth level and is also eligible for Ivory Coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hQDg9_0gV5G0AJ00
Tom Rogic left Celtic in May (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Meanwhile, there are concerns over the future of another midfielder who departed Celtic Park this summer.

Tom Rogic pulled out of Australia’s successful World Cup play-off campaign in June for personal reasons and Socceroos head coach Graham Arnold has yet to hear from the 29-year-old.

Rogic surprisingly quit Celtic in May for a new challenge and is yet to sign for a new club.

Quoted by Fox Football in Australia, Arnold said: “I haven’t read anything, I haven’t seen anything… I texted him and didn’t get a reply. I am concerned about Tommy but I know the PFA are looking into it.”

Arnold plans to finalise his World Cup selections after Australia meet New Zealand in a double header in September with Rogic among his key players in recent years.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Joe Aribo fulfils Premier League ambition with move to Southampton

Joe Aribo says his switch from Rangers to Southampton on a four-year deal has fulfilled a lifelong ambition to play in the Premier League. Aribo, who scored 26 goals in 149 appearances for Rangers following his 2019 move from Charlton, had earlier thanked the Glasgow giants on social media for “an amazing journey being part of this special club”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Stephen Robinson admits St Mirren far from their best in Arbroath defeat

Stephen Robinson was not looking for excuses after St Mirren’s 1-0 defeat to Arbroath in their Premier Sports Cup opener in Paisley. Dylan Paterson scored a late winner for the cinch Championship part-timers, whose manager Dick Campbell was away on holiday. Saints manager Robinson told St Mirren’s official Twitter...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Lennon
Person
Graham Arnold
Person
Tom Rogic
Person
Ange Postecoglou
newschain

Portugal fight from two goals down to earn Group C draw against Switzerland

Jessica Silva’s equaliser ensured the battle of the Group C underdogs ended all square as Portugal fought back from from 2-0 down against Switzerland to take a point. Trailing to goals from Coumba Sow and Rahel Kiwic inside the opening five minutes at Leigh Sports Village, Francisco Neto’s side, only at the finals as a result of Russia’s expulsion, hit back through Diana Gomes and Silva to claim a 2-2 draw.
SOCCER
newschain

Sri Lanka’s President ‘agrees to resign’ amid protests

The speaker of Sri Lanka’s parliament has said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has agreed to resign on Wednesday. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said in a televised statement that he informed Mr Rajapaksa of a decision taken at a meeting of parliamentary party leaders requesting his resignation, and the President had agreed.
WORLD
newschain

Oprah Winfrey’s father Vernon dies aged 89

US TV star Oprah Winfrey’s father, Vernon Winfrey, has died at the age of 89. The presenter confirmed the news in an Instagram post that her father died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday. “Yesterday with family surrounding his bedside I had the sacred honour of witnessing the man responsible...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brest#Ligue 1#Celtic Park#Ivory Coast#French
newschain

Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister

Beleaguered Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to resign, it was confirmed today. Mr Johnson has spoken to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the partyconference in October, a No 10 source said.
POLITICS
newschain

Prince of Wales stops off for ice cream on seaside visit

The Prince of Wales stopped off for an ice cream as he paid a visit to the seaside. Charles enjoyed a scoop of vanilla at the family-run Brucciani’s ice cream shop in Morecambe, Lancashire, on Friday. Amelia Brucciani, 16, who served the prince, said: “It is massively exciting.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
Place
Europe
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Ukrainian official warns of ‘catastrophe’ in captured city

A Ukrainian regional official has warned of deteriorating living conditions in a city captured by Russian forces two weeks ago, saying Sievierodonetsk is without water, power or a working sewage system while the bodies of the dead decompose in hot apartment buildings. Governor Serhiy Haidai said the Russians are unleashing...
POLITICS
newschain

Bull runners narrowly avoid being gored at San Fermin Festival

Thousands of thrill-seekers avoided being gored during the latest bull run of Pamplona’s San Fermin Festival, officials said, revising an early report saying two men had been stabbed by horns. Officials in the Spanish city corrected the preliminary report by Pamplona’s hospital to state that a man was scratched...
SOCIETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
143K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy