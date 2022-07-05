Alvarez's 9th-inning HR lifts Astros 7-6 win over Royals
Great Bend Post
4 days ago
HOUSTON (AP) — After falling behind early on, Houston chipped away at Kansas City's lead before one mighty swing by Yordan Alvarez completed the Astros' biggest comeback win of the season. Alvarez homered with two outs in the ninth inning, and Houston beat the Kansas City Royals 7-6...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — José Ramírez hit his first home run in nearly a month, rookie Nolan Jones connected for an impressive first homer of his career and the Cleveland Guardians stopped a five-game skid, roughing up the Kansas City Royals 13-1 Saturday. The Guardians totaled a season-high 23 hits and led 11-0 after four innings. Amed Rosario homered off Royals center fielder Michael Taylor in a two-run ninth. Triston McKenzie (6-6) tossed six scoreless innings of three-hit ball with four strikeouts and five walks. Ramírez had an RBI single in the first and hit a two-run drive in the second — it was his 17th homer of the season but first since June 10 as he’s been dealing with an ailing thumb ligament. He leads the AL with 66 RBIs.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ben Gamel hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run seventh inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Saturday. Pittsburgh was held to one hit through six innings by Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff before erasing a three-run deficit in the seventh. Yoshi Tsutsugo and Kevin Newman opened with singles. Oneil Cruz sliced an RBI double to left, making it 3-1 and chasing Woodruff. Brad Boxberger (3-2) came on and got pinch-hitter Bryan Reynolds on a called third strike. Pirates manager Derek Shelton was ejected by home plate umpire Roberto Ortiz after arguing the call. Newman alertly scored from third on a fly out to left when the throw in got away from Boxberger. Gamel then drove a 2-0 pitch 397 feet to left-center for his fourth homer to put Pittsburgh ahead.
NEW YORK (AP) — About an hour before addressing the packed house at Citi Field, a concentrated Keith Hernandez stared in deep study at his index cards in a mostly empty interview room — his big brother sitting just a step away. Always prepared. Always a pro. Always with Gary by his side. A rock-steady leader for the New York Mets’ last championship team, Hernandez received a rare honor Saturday when the club retired his No. 17 jersey before a game against the Miami Marlins. “This is just a great moment for me. I never dreamed I’d be here this long, in the organization,” Hernandez said from a podium between the pitcher’s mound and second base. “I am absolutely humbled and proud that my number will be up in the rafters for eternity.”
