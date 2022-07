Amazon launched its Alexa virtual assistant with the original Echo smart speaker in 2015, and just two years later it was pioneering the use of smart displays with the original Echo Show. Today, there are several versions of Amazon's Alexa-powered display, including the budget-friendly Echo Show 5. This device gives you hands-free access to Alexa, and the addition of a display makes it easier to control smart home devices, track packages, and more. The 2nd gen Show 5 costs just $85 when it's not on sale, but given the approach of Prime Day, it's almost half-off right now. If you prefer Alexa to Google Assistant or Siri, the Show 5 is easy to justify when it costs almost nothing.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO