ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Wrinkles in Your 40s? Here's an Effective Skincare Routine You'll Stick To

By Alexa Mellardo
EatThis
EatThis
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're experiencing wrinkles in your 40s, you're not alone. So much so, that people spend more than $50 billion each year in the United States on products to prevent aging, according to Medical News Today. Wrinkles come with aging, and just like paying bills, we don't like them, but they're...

www.eatthis.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

4 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Experts

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 4, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with professional hair stylists to learn more about classic haircuts for anyone over 50 that are no less trendy, stylish or gorgeous and are designed to enhance your features.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aging Skin#Wrinkles#Skin Types#Skincare#Fitness#Medical News Today
shefinds

Dermatologists Swear By This Serum To Make Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

There are many beauty issues you may encounter as your body ages, from thinning hair to dark spots. One such issue is sagging skin due to a loss of collagen over time. Luckily, there are ways to slow this process and even reverse its effects by tightening your skin—including one serum that dermatologists say every woman who wants to maintain a youthful glow should have in her skincare routine.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Skincare Habit That Makes Dark Spots So Much Worse

Having dark spots is perhaps one of the most common skincare concerns women experience nowadays. More often than not, people tend to splurge on skincare products and treatments that can help avoid and conceal dark spots. When those remedies don’t work, there are some who rely on the power of makeup—which is absolutely okay too.
SKIN CARE
TODAY.com

18 of the best early Amazon Prime Day deals to shop now — all under $25

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Real Simple

This $18 Moisturizer Made My Year-Round Dry Skin the Softest It's Ever Been

A lightweight summer moisturizer that truly hydrates skin without leaving a greasy finish may seem like an anomaly—but I finally found a formula at my local Target that does it all. I've tried a myriad of moisturizers ranging from $10 drugstore lotions to $65 luxury jars, but nothing has left my skin feeling softer and healthier than this $18 cream.
SKIN CARE
In Style

How Can I Make My Hair Thicker?

Not all of us are born with thick hair, but if it's what you desire, there are a ton of products on the market that promise to give thicker, bouncier strands. The only question is, do they actually work?. To figure out if we can transform our thin strands, we...
HAIR CARE
Elle

10 Best Hair Growth Serums To Revive Damaged Strands

The humble beauty saviours known as serums have improved many of our skincare complaints over the years, so it makes sense to treat our hair and scalps to the same luxury. The best hair growth serums promise to make thinning strands look and feel thicker and denser, all while helping to create a better environment for healthy hair to grow. If you’re rightly sceptical of anything that promises good hair in a bottle, rest assured that every product in our top 10 hair growth serums has been tested by a panel of 285 people, plus our in-house lab experts, to ensure that it actually delivers results.
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Skin-Tightening Tool Eliminates Wrinkles and Acne in 4 Days—& It’s Down to $16 RN

Click here to read the full article. If you’re behind on trying the latest trendy skincare tools, this is the week to change that. Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon has discounted countless products, including the top-selling Beauty Bar 24k Golden Facial Massager. Although the shopping event officially begins on July 12th, it’s simply a fact that the early bird catches the worm. To remove the risk of finding your virtual shopping basket filled with sold out products, we’d recommend snatching this one up quickly while it’s down to $16. The skin-tightening tool is sure to put thoughts of botox on the...
SKIN CARE
WebMD

Improving Your Life While Dealing With Fatigue

There’s an array of symptoms you’ll experience while living with multiple sclerosis. But fatigue must be one of the most, if not the most, common one. It just comes with the territory. It’s a daily battle. It can be debilitating and exhausting. It’s like the simplest things make you feel tired. And many times, it just comes out of nowhere.
HEALTH
shefinds

A Makeup Artist Tells Us How To Get Soft, Glowy Skin With Just 3 Products

When it comes to the health of your skin, one of the most important things to do is to establish a skincare routine and actually stick to it. Remember: Consistency is key! Also, you can never go wrong with a little bit of research. Before you buy any skincare product, make sure you read the labels. Obviously, you’ll want to get something that is compatible with your skin type and can address your skin’s concerns. You have to understand that while some skincare ingredients can work for others, some might not for you—and that’s okay. When you religiously follow a regimen that caters to your skin type, chances are you will get the most effective results.
SKIN CARE
SELF

The Best Body Wash for All Budgets and Skin-Care Needs

Chances are you might be taking multiple showers a day this summer: After all, the humidity can get real. Give your skin some love with the best body wash for your skin type or skin-care needs. While you can certainly pull up any old bar soap to cleanse your body, investing in a high-quality body wash or shower gel not only gets you clean but comes with additional benefits for your skin.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

How Many Skincare Products Should You Really Be Using? We Asked A Dermatologist

Dr. Marisa Garshick , NYC board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology authored this story. When it comes to a skincare routine, the basics include a cleanser to help eliminate build up of oil and dirt on the skin, a moisturizer to boost hydration and protect the skin barrier, as well as sunscreen to protect the skin from sun damage. Moisturizing products can be in the form of creams, lotions, serums or masks. Additionally, it can be helpful to incorporate antioxidants to help brighten the skin and protect against free radical damage, retinoids to help with signs of skin aging, and exfoliants to eliminate dead skin cells. A toner is a helpful addition as it helps to deliver other active ingredients but can also be used to help prime the skin for the remainder of the routine. When considering different products to incorporate, some may be used daily while others may be best to use 1-2 times per week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
111K+
Followers
16K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy