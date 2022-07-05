ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Sheboygan Police Investigate Overnight Shooting

By Jon DeMaster
 4 days ago

SHEBOYGAN, Wis, (WHBL) – Sheboygan Police are investigating a shooting on Michigan Avenue in the City of Sheboygan last...

SPD Takes 17-Year-Old Armed Robbery Suspect into Custody

A 17-year-old Sheboygan resident is in jail facing multiple charges after a gun incident on Wednesday. Police responded to a north side neighborhood at about 4:40 p.m. yesterday after receiving reports of a man brandishing a handgun, and found that a juvenile had been robbed at gunpoint. Officers and Detectives from the SPD were able to develop a suspect who was later located and arrested. The handgun used in the robbery was recovered, and police believe the incident was isolated and no danger to the public remains. Police also added that the robbery did not occur at a local gas station.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Garage Damaged by Fire on Far East Side

Fire did an undetermined amount of damage to a garage in Sheboygan on Wednesday evening, but surrounding structures were spared any involvement. Sheboygan Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue at around 7 p.m. Wednesday with reports that a structure was on fire. A two-car detached garage was found fully engulfed in flames with residents trying to put it out with garden hoses. Firefighters, who say there were multiple exposure concerns, sent eight units and used several hose lines to quickly bring the blaze under control and protect surrounding structures, and then remained on the scene extinguishing debris and hot spots. The cause remains under investigation.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
The Top 14 Things To Do Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 7/8/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 14 things happening around Sheboygan!. It’s Shakespeare In The Park at Sheboygan’s City Green with Hamlet at City Green this weekend with showtimes through this weekend. https://visitsheboygan.com/event/hamlet-at-city-green/. Grab your picnic blanket and enjoy live...

