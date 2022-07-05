ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prepare for cloudy skies until late afternoon with sunshine breaks during the day on Long Island

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: Expect a few showers tonight and a chance of storms in the evening.

WHAT'S NEXT: By Wednesday, it should warm up to make for a great weekend.

News 12 Meteorologist Rich Hoffman says to prepare for a cloudy start to the day with cloudy skies until about 4 p.m. with some minor breaks of sunshine in the sky.

TODAY: The day should be partly sunny with skies becoming cloudy towards late afternoon. Prepare for a few spotty showers after 5 p.m. with some wind in the afternoon and early evening. Temperature highs should be between 76 to 83 degrees.

TONIGHT: The evening should be windy with cloudy skies, scattered showers, and a few thunderstorms. Expect temperatures to reach near 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: The week starts to warm up with sun and light clouds. Highs should be between 80 to 88 degrees.

THURSDAY: The day should start off partly sunny, cooler with a few spotty showers and humidity. Prepare for highs near 78 to 82 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: The evenings may bring in cloudy weather with scattered showers and a threat of thunderstorms. Temps should drop to 65 to 70 degrees.

FRIDAY(Possible weather to watch): Expect cloudy skies in the morning with showers and a chance of thunderstorms during the day. Temperature highs should be around 77 to 82 degrees.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Both days are expected to be mostly sunny with temperature highs in the low 80s.

