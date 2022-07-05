ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Dominic Raab being grilled by Susanna Reid dubbed 'car crash interview of the year'

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago
Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Domonic Raab appeared on Good Morning Britain in what has been described as the “car crash interview of the year”.

Raab appeared on the ITV morning show and discussed the former Conservative Government Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher, who resigned from his position on Friday after multiple allegations of sexual assault and harassment were made against him.

In a clip posted online by lawyer Peter Stefanovic, Raab could be seen attempting to argue with host Susanna Reid over what guilty means after she suggested his colleague is “guilty” of inappropriate behaviour.

Raab told Reid: “You say ‘found guilty’. Actually, no formal disciplinary action was taken."

Reid replied, repeating: “An investigation upheld the complaint [made against Pincher].”

After a poor attempt at an explanation, Raab retorted telling Reid: “You’re using the word guilty and that’s simply wrong.”

Reid asked: “So what does, ‘an investigation upheld the complaint of inappropriate behaviour for which Mr Pincher then apologised’ mean?”

Raab continued to take issue with Reid using the word “guilty” calling it a “loaded term” despite the claims made against Pincher being proven to be true.

The justice secretary also claimed that Pincher’s actions “did not trip the wire of severity” to warrant formal disciplinary action.

The shocking interview has been viewed 475,000 times, with many taking issue that the man who is supposed to be Justice Secretary is “downplaying” the allegations.

Journalist Ben Smoke wrote: “The justice secretary is on television this morning actively obfuscating// downplaying the actions of an mp who’s been repeatedly found to have sexually assaulted people. just to be clear on where we’re at.”

Another person wrote: “The Minister of Semantics would like you to use a nicer word when describing his serial predator mates.”

\u201cThe Minister of Semantics would like you to use a nicer word when describing his serial predator mates\u201d

— Hol (@Hol) 1657011356

Writer Caspar Salmon tweeted: “‘He did it, but he isn't *guilty* of it.’ Dominic Raab touching the bottom of the Mariana Trench and getting out his trowel.”

\u201c"He did it, but he isn't *guilty* of it." Dominic Raab touching the bottom of the Mariana Trench and getting out his trowel\u201d

— Caspar Salmon (@Caspar Salmon) 1657013297

A QC pointed out: “The minister responsible for our justice system doesn’t think ‘guilty’ is an appropriate term for someone who, after an investigation, is found to have done a bad thing (and apologises for it).”

\u201cThe minister responsible for our justice system doesn\u2019t think \u201cguilty\u201d is an appropriate term for someone who, after an investigation, is found to have done a bad thing (and apologises for it)\u201d

— Jonathan Jones (@Jonathan Jones) 1657009722

