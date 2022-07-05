A former Boise State football player was shot and killed on the 4th of July near a nightclub

Police now believe Tyler Zook, a 17-year-old Conestoga Valley High School football player, took his own life in the middle of the night after leaving the scene of a crash that killed his teammate last weekend. Authorities say the teammate, 16-year-old Tyreese ‘Ty’ Smith, died of mechanical asphyxia in the crash. An 18-year-old girl, Amalie Wendt, was also injured. It’s unclear who was driving the car that belonged to Wendt’s father, and Zook’s mom said Zook didn’t even have a learner’s permit. However, police say he fled the scene and took his life less than two hours later at a home less than a mile away. Zook was an offensive lineman and defensive lineman in the team’s Class of 2023, the Lancaster Daily Voice reported. Local Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski wrote in a statement that mental health counselors were available at the school for those who knew the teens. GoFundMe fundraisers for funeral costs for both Zook and Smith have amassed more than $36,000 combined.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO