ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

A former Boise State football player was shot and killed on the 4th of July near a nightclub

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Boise State football player was shot and killed early Monday in a shooting near a downtown nightclub in Sacramento, California, according to police. Around 2 am, Greg Grimes a 31 year old former Boise State football standout was identified by police as the victim. Greg Grimes was...

www.nfldraftdiamonds.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former star high school quarterback was denied bail by the judge for a mass shooting incident in South Carolina that injured 12

A judge denied bond for a South Carolina man who was a star football player in Charleston. Deljavon Lamat Simmons, 31, is charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was arrested for a mass shooting on May 30 that left 9 people wounded and three others injured.
CHARLESTON, SC
TheDailyBeast

High School Football Player Killed Himself After Fleeing Crash That Killed Pal: Cops

Police now believe Tyler Zook, a 17-year-old Conestoga Valley High School football player, took his own life in the middle of the night after leaving the scene of a crash that killed his teammate last weekend. Authorities say the teammate, 16-year-old Tyreese ‘Ty’ Smith, died of mechanical asphyxia in the crash. An 18-year-old girl, Amalie Wendt, was also injured. It’s unclear who was driving the car that belonged to Wendt’s father, and Zook’s mom said Zook didn’t even have a learner’s permit. However, police say he fled the scene and took his life less than two hours later at a home less than a mile away. Zook was an offensive lineman and defensive lineman in the team’s Class of 2023, the Lancaster Daily Voice reported. Local Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski wrote in a statement that mental health counselors were available at the school for those who knew the teens. GoFundMe fundraisers for funeral costs for both Zook and Smith have amassed more than $36,000 combined.
PUBLIC SAFETY
nfldraftdiamonds.com

California College Football Coach shot and killed by his own Father

We are saddened to report, that College of Sequoias football coach William “Billy” Wright was shot and killed after getting into an argument with his father over how to discipline a child. According to Penn.com, the Fresno Police Department said in a Facebook post that it responded to...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grimes, CA
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boise State#Shooting#4th Of July#Violent Crime
AOL Corp

Former Boise State football player dies in early morning shooting in Sacramento

Former Boise State football player Greg Grimes was shot and killed early Monday morning outside of a nightclub in Sacramento, California, according to Sacramento police. Sacramento Chief of Police Kathy Lester said calls about the shooting were first received around 1:51 a.m. on Monday. Grimes was rushed to a nearby hospital but efforts to save his life were unsuccessful. Four other people were wounded in the shooting.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL football player who pulled a man from a burning car given the highest award for civilian heroism

A former NFL football player has been given the highest award a civilian in the United States can be given. The Carnegie Medal is an award is rarely handed out and former NFL defensive end Brandon Bair of the Philadelphia Eagles was given the honor. The Carnegie Medal is given to heroes in North America “who enter extreme danger while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Father Of Iowa Basketball Commit Tragically Passes Away

Trey Jones, the father of Iowa women's basketball commit Ava Jones, passed away this Thursday. He was 44 years old. The Jones family was in Louisville this week for the Run 4 the Roses girls' basketball tournament when their car was reportedly hit by a vehicle that drove onto a sidewalk.
IOWA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

NBA player arrested on DWI charge

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham was arrested early Thursday morning. According to police records that were obtained by TMZ, Graham was stopped by State Highway Patrol in Raleigh, N.C., and arrested for driving while impaired. The Pelicans drafted Graham with the 34th overall pick in 2018. He played...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy