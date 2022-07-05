ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

These 3 cities have gas for less than $4 per gallon, the cheapest on the Mississippi Coast

By Justin Mitchell
Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago
Drivers can now find gas at several stations across the Mississippi Coast for less than $4 per gallon, just weeks after the state recorded it’s highest average price per gallon in history.

In Gulfport, multiple standalone gas stations — as well as stations outside of Walmart and Sam’s Club — were offering fuel ranging from $3.90 to $3.99 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Across the state, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $4.31 on Sunday, according to AAA. The only other state in the U.S. with gas cheaper than Mississippi on the July 4 holiday was South Carolina, with an average gallon costing $4.30.

The highest average price per gallon in Mississippi history was $4.52 on June 12.

The cost of gas in Mississippi now is the cheapest it’s been in a month, but prices last year were a fraction of what they are now, according to AAA. On July 4, 2021, the average price for a gallon of gas in the state was $2.75.

The cheapest gas on the Coast is in Jackson County, where the average cost is $4.24. In Harrison County, it’s $4.27. Hancock County has the most expensive gas on the Coast at $4.34.

The two cities where the cheapest gas was recorded on Monday were Gulfport and Pascagoula. Moss Point also has one station where gas is less than $4 per gallon.

Service stations in Biloxi, Bay St. Louis, Long Beach, Ocean Springs and other Coast cities were still recording prices over $4 per gallon on Monday, GasBuddy data shows.

Here’s a list of places to find gas for under $4 per gallon on the Coast. You can find the full list at GasBuddy’s website. These prices were recorded at 8:30 p.m. Monday and are subject to change.

Gulfport

Citgo, 2461 30th Street, $3.90

Sam’s Club, 10431 Old U.S. 49, $3.94

Chevron, 12846 U.S. 49, $3.99

Circle K, 10406 U.S. 49, $3.99

Raceway, 9151 U.S. 49, $3.99

Pascagoula

Walmart, 4235 Denny Avenue, $3.93

Murphy Express, 3303 Denny Avenue, $3.94

Exxon, 4900 Chicot Street, $4.00

Moss Point

Moss Point Gas and Save, 4800 Main Street, $3.99

Biloxi, MS
ABOUT

As recognized with the 2006 Pulitzer Gold Medal for Public Service for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, the Sun Herald is dedicated to telling the stories of the diverse communities comprising the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The area is known for its seafood, shipbuilding and tourism. The Mississippi Coast is home to 12 major casino resort properties, Keesler Air Force Base, the electronic and cyber warfare training center of the U.S. Air Force and the headquarters of the famed “HurricaneHunters;” the US Naval Construction Battalion Center, home to the Altantic Seabees; and NASA’s John C. Stennis Space Center.

 https://www.sunherald.com/

