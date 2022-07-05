These 3 cities have gas for less than $4 per gallon, the cheapest on the Mississippi Coast

Drivers can now find gas at several stations across the Mississippi Coast for less than $4 per gallon, just weeks after the state recorded it’s highest average price per gallon in history.

In Gulfport, multiple standalone gas stations — as well as stations outside of Walmart and Sam’s Club — were offering fuel ranging from $3.90 to $3.99 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Across the state, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $4.31 on Sunday, according to AAA. The only other state in the U.S. with gas cheaper than Mississippi on the July 4 holiday was South Carolina, with an average gallon costing $4.30.

The highest average price per gallon in Mississippi history was $4.52 on June 12.

The cost of gas in Mississippi now is the cheapest it’s been in a month, but prices last year were a fraction of what they are now, according to AAA. On July 4, 2021, the average price for a gallon of gas in the state was $2.75.

The cheapest gas on the Coast is in Jackson County, where the average cost is $4.24. In Harrison County, it’s $4.27. Hancock County has the most expensive gas on the Coast at $4.34.

The two cities where the cheapest gas was recorded on Monday were Gulfport and Pascagoula. Moss Point also has one station where gas is less than $4 per gallon.

Service stations in Biloxi, Bay St. Louis, Long Beach, Ocean Springs and other Coast cities were still recording prices over $4 per gallon on Monday, GasBuddy data shows.

Here’s a list of places to find gas for under $4 per gallon on the Coast. You can find the full list at GasBuddy’s website. These prices were recorded at 8:30 p.m. Monday and are subject to change.

Gulfport

Citgo, 2461 30th Street, $3.90

Sam’s Club, 10431 Old U.S. 49, $3.94

Chevron, 12846 U.S. 49, $3.99

Circle K, 10406 U.S. 49, $3.99

Raceway, 9151 U.S. 49, $3.99

Pascagoula

Walmart, 4235 Denny Avenue, $3.93

Murphy Express, 3303 Denny Avenue, $3.94

Exxon, 4900 Chicot Street, $4.00

Moss Point

Moss Point Gas and Save, 4800 Main Street, $3.99