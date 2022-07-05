ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, KY

Martin Co. Sheriff: Suspect dead, no officers injured in shooting

By Lily Bradley, Andie Bernhardt
WOWK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: According to the Martin County Sheriff, John Kirk, the officer involved in the shooting is now on administrative leave throughout the duration of the investigation. He also says following the events in Floyd County, his team was already on “high alert.”. “We knew that it could happen....

Davella man dies in police-involved shooting

DAVELLA — A Martin County man died in an officer-involved shooting at his residence at 826 Sandlick Road in Davella early Tuesday morning.James Lee Howard, 36, also known as Jimmy Lee Howard, suffered a gunshot wound to the head, according to Martin County Coroner Chris Todd, who pronounced him dead at the scene at 2:46 a.m. Tuesday.“I don’t know how many times he was hit yet, but he was shot in the head by a KSP trooper,” Todd said. “I will be taking him to Frankfort in the morning for an autopsy.”Martin County Sheriff John Kirk said a call went into dispatch of someone shooting and they transferred it to Kentucky State Police, who sent two troopers to the scene.“He started shooting at the officers,” Kirk said. “Dispatch called me and woke me up and said there was an active shooter situation, so I told them to call every deputy they could think of and other agencies. Thankfully, no officers were injured. There was another man at the scene, but he was trying to get away from him and he said that they had been drinking. It’s a terrible thing, but he did it to himself.”Kentucky State Police is handling the investigation.Other agencies responding to the active-shooter situation included the Pikeville, Paintsville and Prestonsburg police departments, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
3 injured in accident

PAINTSVILLE, Ky (WSAZ) -- Two people were extricated from a vehicle Friday following a crash on US 23. According to W.R. Castle Fire and Rescue, the accident happened at Steep Hill Road. Three people were transported to the hospital with injuries. One person was seriously hurt. Paintsville Police and Constable...
Officers step in to allow Prestonsburg officers time to mourn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Local agencies converged on Floyd County to give first responders in Floyd County time to mourn the loss of three officers and a K-9 after a shooting in Allen last week. “They slam on each other all the time, calling each other names and everything else,...
Man wanted for questioning in theft case

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Deputies need you help finding a man wanted for questioning in connection with a theft case in Greenup County. The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday shared his photo with us. Anyone with information about the man is asked to call their local 911...
Watch: Honoring fallen heroes: K9 Drago's memorial service

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A solemn week for Eastern Kentucky is coming to a close as the last of four heroes prepare for the journey to their final resting place. With permission, WYMT carried of Floyd County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputy Drago’s memorial service at the Mountain Arts Center Friday evening. The service was pet-friendly, so other four-legged officers attended to pay their respects.
Woman in custody after Paintsville shooting

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after a shooting in Paintsville. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says that multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a “shooting situation” on Mill Branch Road in Paintsville at around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. The Sheriff’s office says that law...
Elderly Johnson man killed in lawnmower accident

STAMBAUGH —An elderly Johnson County man died in a lawnmower at accident Monday evening, according to information released by W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue.Michael Green, 71, was pronounced dead at the scene.“That was a real steep area where he was mowing,” Johnson County Coroner J. R. Frisby said. “It flipped over on him.”In a post on its Facebook page, W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue said they were called around 6 p.m.to a residence at Stambaugh for a reported lawnmower accident.Upon arrival, they found that a male subject had somehow lost control of the large zero-turn mower he was operating and gone over an embankment, suffering fatal injuries.W.R. Castle assisted Paintsville EMS, Kentucky State Police, Frisby and Deputy Coroner Rick Ratliff at the scene.
Crash on US-23 in Johnson County sends three to hospital

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people were transported to Paintsville ARH following a two-vehicle crash north of Paintsville Friday. Johnson County Emergency Management Director Gary McClure confirmed the crash happened near Martin’s Peterbilt-Eastern Ky. at the intersection of U.S. 23 and Kentucky 321. McClure added that while US-23 was...
Lee County Sheriff's Report – June 2022

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released their monthly report detailing their activities for the month of June. There were a total of 4,519 calls received by the Lee County Dispatch office with 914 of those resulting in a deputy being dispatched. 396 calls were dispatched to the Fire Warden, Conservation Officer, VDOT, Juvenile Services, Social Services, Animal Control, Virginia State Police and the Towns of Jonesville and Pennington Gap Police Departments. Other emergency services were contacted with 219 rescue squad calls dispatched, 4 ambulance calls along with 30 additional calls requiring fire department dispatch. Deputies were busy serving 235 felony and misdemeanor warrants, 93 subpoenas, 32 show cause summons and 346 civil papers for the Lee County Courts. Deputies also served 63 protective orders along with processing 92 people on 173 charges. Deputies also completed 2 executed search warrants last month. Doing all this work required deputies to travel almost 64,000 miles with only 218 of these miles on transports moving 1 mental health patient and 2 prisoners from other jurisdictions. Along with this public service, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department escorted 8 funerals and unlocked 38 vehicles for citizens. Y’all did a lot better job of not locking yourself out of your cars last month than you have in a long time.
Kentucky State Police reveals new mascot

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has revealed their new mascot as part of their 74th birthday celebration. State police say the mascot project is part of a community outreach effort to engage with people of all ages alike in a fun way that builds relationships with the citizens we serve.
Community says final goodbye to K9 Deputy Drago

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A week of goodbyes came to a close Friday evening in Prestonsburg. Members of the community poured into the Mountain Arts Center Friday to say remember the fourth fallen hero who put it all on the line last week. People, police pups, and pets from all...
Felony charges result from short police pursuit

ONEIDA | For the second time in as many weeks, a short police pursuit resulted in felony charges in Oneida. This time, it was a Louisiana man — Joshua Dwight King, 34 — who was arrested on the 4th of July. According to a report filed by Oneida...
Final farewell to police captain killed in the line-of-duty

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – Prestonsburg, Kentucky was a sea of blue again Wednesday as the second officer killed in the line-of-duty Thursday, June 30 was laid to rest. Capt. Ralph Frasure with the Prestonsburg Police Department was shot and killed, along with two other officers and a police K-9, as law enforcement attempting to serve an emergency protective order were ambushed.
Prestonsburg mourns third fallen officer

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—It has been a heartbreaking week full of grief and too many final goodbyes in Floyd County, Kentucky. Hundreds of first responders, friends, family and neighbors gathered on Thursday to honor their fallen hero Officer Jacob Chaffins, one of three officers killed in an ambush on July 1. A procession was held […]
Hal Rogers Parkway near Manchester back open

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - 7-9-2022 Update: Clay County Dispatch confirms the road is back open. Kentucky State Police confirmed a traffic detour near mile marker 20 on the Hal Rogers Parkway due to downed power lines. According to KSP, the two downed lines are live wires. Crews are actively working...
Pike County arrested after tossing bag of drugs and fleeing police

After a brief chase, a Pike County man who had driven away from a traffic stop was apprehended and charged with drug trafficking. Just north of the cut-through, a state trooper observed Scott Hurley, 41, of Pikeville, traveling at 70 mph on U.S. 23. Hurley pulled onto Bypass Road after police attempted to stop him, but he continued to drive.

