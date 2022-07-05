ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, IL

That’s about the thighs of it

By By Robin Garrison Leach
Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37bSfR_0gV595mw00

I just finished a bowl of ice cream. I feel immediately guilty, knowing I’ve gained weight over the last few months and that ice cream is not a diet food. But I am weak. So weak.

There’s no doubt I’m getting bigger. The scale isn’t my gauge, though. I have my own test, developed over years of body image angst. And no matter how I try to ignore its telling results, the truth is plain to see.

More: Order up!

If I can stand with my feet touching and feel my legs rubbing together anywhere along the line, I’m in trouble. Now, I don’t expect to see daylight between my thighs. I’ll give myself about halfway down to my knees before I start to panic.

What I see now is a total eclipse from knee to waist. A small child could hide behind my legs and win at Hide and Seek. When I stand with my legs together, the cellulite makes the line they draw look like a patch of gravel road. Not pretty.

More: Thankful for the Fourth of July

The experts say it all comes down to this: I must either increase my physical activity or decrease my food intake.

I’ve always thought I moved around as much as the next guy. More than some. I look for closer parking spots at WalMart, but I only make one or two circuits in my car before giving up and hoofing it from a distant slot.

I go outside numerous times a day when I’m not working: To get the mail. Look at the thermometer. Briefly remind myself what fresh air feels like.

More: Celebrating statesmanship Illinois-help bridge the divisions in the Prairie State

These movements employ the use of both large muscles (legs) and small muscles (eye-scrunching against the bright light of day). That’s a workout.

When I watch TV, I’m up at every commercial. The bathroom is way down the hallway. The refrigerator is in another room. I traipse all over the house; sometimes I don’t even get back before the show comes on.

But evidently, with all my physical motion, I’m not expending enough energy to burn up the calories I ingest.

The fact that I can no longer tell if the zipper on my jeans is closed unless I reach down and check in Braille fashion proves that my whirlwind lifestyle isn’t keeping me from padding my upholstery with extra tufting.

So, I guess it’s time to try the other weight loss option. Eating less. I consider that the opposite of activity…it requires NOT doing things. I must QUIT moving my hands toward my mouth.

More: Better Politics, Smarter Government: Honoring exceptional Illinois leadership

I must sit and read my book with lips forming silent syllables instead of smacking over snacks. Lie on the couch like a lump and watch TV without reaching into a bowl of popcorn I prop on my hipbone like a window tray at A&W.

Avoiding the inner aisles of supermarkets (where they keep the “good” stuff) will help, though that edited shopping path will decrease the distance I walk, affecting the exercise advantage.

And training my fingers to wrap listlessly around an orange from the produce section instead of mushing my mitts into a couple crème-filled pastries from the “Baker’s Nook” seems more penance than I’ve owed for any sin.

Making choices in life has never been easy for me. But I’ve reached a crossroads that demands decisiveness. Move around more or eat less. What to do.

I already know I won’t stop eating ice cream. Maybe I could tie little quarts of Edy’s Grand Toffee Bar Crunch to my ankles and do spoon-dive toe touches.

Or maybe I’ll take up horseback riding. Not for the exercise. I want to grow a pair of bowed legs that’ll offer up a heap of daylight between my saddlebags.

Contact Robin at robinwrites@yahoo.com

This article originally appeared on Canton Daily Ledger: That’s about the thighs of it

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Canton, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily Ledger

Daily Ledger

711
Followers
682
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, IL from Canton Daily Ledger.

 http://cantondailyledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy