Fulton County, IL

Fulton County's COVID cases fall 24.7%; Illinois cases up 4.1%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
 4 days ago

New coronavirus cases increased 4.1% in Illinois in the week ending Sunday as the state added 28,216 cases. The previous week had 27,094 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Illinois ranked 18th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 11.8% from the week before, with 800,077 cases reported. With 3.81% of the country's population, Illinois had 3.53% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 38 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Fulton County reported 67 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 89 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 10,943 cases and 130 deaths.

Within Illinois, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Adams County with 429 cases per 100,000 per week; Sangamon County with 355; and Lawrence County with 344. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Cook County, with 10,844 cases; DuPage County, with 2,168 cases; and Will County, with 1,637. Weekly case counts rose in 59 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Cook, Will and DuPage counties.

Across Illinois, cases fell in 42 counties, with the best declines in Vermilion County, with 221 cases from 325 a week earlier; in McLean County, with 406 cases from 489; and in Morgan County, with 75 cases from 158.

In Illinois, 91 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 100 people were reported dead.

A total of 3,435,405 people in Illinois have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 38,601 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 87,843,561 people have tested positive and 1,017,848 people have died.

Illinois's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 3. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 3,449
  • The week before that: 3,210
  • Four weeks ago: 3,186

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 65,244
  • The week before that: 61,335
  • Four weeks ago: 56,288

Hospitals in 33 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 28 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 40 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Canton Daily Ledger: Fulton County's COVID cases fall 24.7%; Illinois cases up 4.1%

wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Person of interest in custody; excessive heat

Details are emerging about a person of interest who’s in custody in connection to the Highland Park parade mass shooting. Six people were killed and dozens injured when a gunman opened fire from a rooftop on the parade route. Robert Crimo III, 22, was a local rapper who’s online...
WKSC 103.5 KISS FM

This Is Illinois' Best Hospital

Knowing the name and location of the highest-rated hospital in the entire state is valuable information to obtain. Information leading to the discovery of the best hospital in each state was compiled using data centered around affordability, patient income, care value, and equity. Each hospital received a state and national rank, and only one Illinois hospital scored the highest.
1440 WROK

List of Best Schools In Illinois for 2022 Is Out, Where Does Yours Rank?

The list of Illinois' best school districts and individual schools for 2022 has just been released. It is curated by NICHE through the analysis of both academic and student life data via the U.S. Department of Education. The factors used to determine a district's rating include its academics. teachers, culture and diversity, a parent/student survey on the overall experience, health and safety, resources and facilities, clubs and activities, and sports. The bulk of the grade comes from academics and teachers, which adds up to 65% of the grade.
ROCKFORD, IL
kbsi23.com

How the Family Relief Plan impacts consumers in Illinois

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KBSI) – On July 1, the Family Relief Plan went into effect for the State of Illinois. The plan gives relief on gas, grocery, and property tax. The Family Relief Plan includes several tax holidays, meaning a temporary cut in taxes, including:. Groceries: The state’s 1% sales...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois American Water promotes federal assistance for customers in need

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois American Water is encouraging customers in need to take advantage of federal assistance from the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program, or LIHWAP, for assistance in payment of water/wastewater bills. LIHWAP is a federally-funded program that provides bill payment assistance to help low-income families...
1440 WROK

Summer Will be Longer & Hotter in Illinois, Welcome to a ‘Heat Dome’

Just as Mayor "Potty Mouth" Lightfoot announces the possibility of a "dome" over Soldier Field, here come news about another type of dome that we are in RIGHT NOW!. Two weeks into the summer of 2022, and it's been quite toasty. Hotter than normal temps have been pretty much the deal...and this will continue for the summer. Why is this? Is it the whole, 1980's Hair Bands destroying the ozone layer thing...Not quite.
ILLINOIS STATE
