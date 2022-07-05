ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Peter Marino Talks Money at Chanel

By Alex Wynne
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p3Oxd_0gV58UYp00

Click here to read the full article.

DESIGN TO BUDGET: What’s the difference between designing a building and designing a book? Budget, says Peter Marino.

“A book is a lot of fun, you don’t have the budget or time restrictions, it comes out whenever you want and you just do it,” said the American architect, who was signing copies of his latest tome, “The Architecture of Chanel ,” at the brand’s recently reopened watches and jewelry store on Place Vendôme. “Buildings have time, and budget.”

More from WWD

Clients, friends of the house, and even three lapdogs in a gilded shopping basket, queued to get their copies signed in the second-floor salon overlooking the square and its famous column — just opposite the Ritz, where Gabrielle Chanel had a permanent suite.

The new flagship, which opened in May, is Marino’s latest project for Chanel, and its watches and jewelry division’s most lavish yet. One wall features a permanent display of the 55.55-diamond necklace, the not-for-sale design commemorating the 100th anniversary of Chanel No.5 perfume, while the staircase is adorned with gilded bronze and rock crystal panels by Chanel-owned silversmith Goossens.

“It’s not bad, it’s amazing what I do with a $10,000 budget,” Marino joked.

“We’ve never pushed a design so far,” said Frédéric Grangié, president of watches and jewelry at Chanel, pointing out the black metal panels adorning a wall in the space, each of which took 10 days to polish and finish to resemble paintings by Pierre Soulages, just one example of the attention-to-detail that went into the boutique.

Even getting the gigantic 1950 painting by Nicolas de Staël that dominates the room inside the building was a feat in itself. “We had to bring it through the window with a crane,” said Grangié, whose office is just upstairs from the boutique.

SEE ALSO:

EXCLUSIVE: Chanel Unveils Renovated Place Vendôme Watches and Jewelry Flagship

Hundreds of Chanel Projects In, Peter Marino Still Isn’t Tired of Black and White

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Nicole Kidman Sets the Mood for Walking Balenciaga’s Couture Runway in Backstage Video

Click here to read the full article. Nicole Kidman was among the many stars who walked at Balenciaga’s fall 2022 couture runway show. The Oscar-winning actress was tapped by Balenciaga creative director Demna to model in his second couture show for the design house. Kidman walked the runway wearing a silver, light-reflecting one shoulder gown featuring a lengthy train. She paired the gown with black opera gloves.More from WWDBalenciaga Couture Fall 2022A Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second DropBalenciaga Resort 2023 Kidman was among the many stars who walked Balenciaga’s runway. Other celebrities and models who helped unveil the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Steve and Marjorie Harvey Take on Fendi Show at Paris Couture Week

Click here to read the full article. Steve and Marjorie Harvey made a stylish entrance while attending the Fendi show during Paris Couture Week. On Thursday, the couple walked hand-in-hand in chic ensembles for Kim Jones’ latest haute couture show in Paris. Steve Harvey wore a custom look by Alta Sartoria, which was a brown tweed suit jacket lined with silk trim with matching trousers and a brown button-down underneath. He wore brown patent shoes and sunglasses, both by Saint Laurent.More from WWDSidaction Gala Returns to Paris Couture Week After Two-Year HiatusFront Row at Fendi Couture Fall 2022Imane Ayissi Couture Fall...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022

Olivier Rousteing nailed his stint as guest couturier at Jean Paul Gaultier, capturing the sense of fun and irreverence of the founder’s rollicking shows, exalting the capabilities of the atelier, and ticking off all the reasons the founder is a national treasure in France — and a guiding light for generations of designers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Bella Hadid Walks in Statement Green Puffed Gown for Balenciaga’s Couture Fashion Show in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Bella Hadid made her usual rounds at Paris Couture Week, but this time accompanied by some famous faces. On Wednesday, the model was one of the many celebrities tapped to walk in Demna’s second couture show for the Paris-based fashion house. Hadid wore a green satin strapless evening gown featuring a bow and modern puffed bustle detailing at the waist. She also wore long black gloves that almost reached her shoulders, her hair in a bun and black winged eyeliner.More from WWDViktor&Rolf Couture Fall 2022Elie Saab Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 PHOTOS: Click to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Peter Marino
WWD

FKA Twigs Performs at Viktor & Rolf’s Good Fortune Party

Click here to read the full article. FRAGRANCE FETE: Hundreds flocked to Paris’ Palais de Tokyo museum Wednesday night to get a dose of Good Fortune — the new perfume from Viktor & Rolf, that is. The event took place hours after the brand’s couture collection was presented. It featured a dance performance by FKA Twigs, the face of Good Fortune, to the song “Killer” that she wrote and recorded for the fragrance campaign.More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsFront Row at Viktor & Rolf Couture Spring 2022Viktor & Rolf Couture Spring 2022 Twigs also took part in a voguing dance competition, which had numerous sessions with members of the Paris ballroom scene taking part. That was presided over by socialite and artist Kiddy Smile. Attendees at the party included Viktor Horsting, Rolf Snoeren, Renzo Rosso, Soo Joo Park and Béatrice Dalle. FOR MORE, SEE: FKA Twigs, Viktor & Rolf on Good Fortune Viktor &  Rolf Couture Fall 2022 Viktor & Rolf on Designing Wedding Gowns Within& Restrictions Best of WWDMargot Robbie's Most Fashionable Moments Over the YearsMargot Robbie’s Most Stylish Moments Over the YearsThe Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Idris and Sabrina Elba Launch S’able Labs Skin Care

Click here to read the full article. Idris and Sabrina Elba believe that when you treat yourself well you treat others well. That ethos forms the basis of their new project, a genderless skin care brand called S’able Labs, launching on July 12 with three products made with natural ingredients from East Africa.More from WWDBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi S’able Labs skin care is a natural progression for the duo, who wed in Morocco in 2019. The two first launched The Hub by S’able Labs, a website discussing interpersonal relationships and...
SKIN CARE
WWD

How to Recreate Hailey Bieber’s Viral ‘Glazed Donut’ Nails

Click here to read the full article. Hailey Bieber is making waves in the beauty industry not just for her newly launched Rhode Beauty brand, but also for her now-viral “glazed donut” nails. The model debuted the nail look, which is a sheer white chrome-finished design, at May’s Met Gala and has become her go-to style of late. Bieber’s manicure has since gone viral on social media with users recreating the style.More from WWDBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi Bieber’s Met Gala manicure was created by OPI nail artist Zola Ganzorigt,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#American#Ritz
WWD

Dua Lipa Walks Balenciaga’s Couture Runway in One-shoulder Yellow Minidress for Fall 2022 Show

Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa has hit the runway once more, this time with Balenciaga. On Wednesday, the singer was one of the many A-list celebrities tapped to walk in Demna’s second couture show for the luxury fashion house in Paris. Lipa wore a one-shoulder, bright yellow minidress that was complemented with a lengthy train on one side. Her hair was up in a bun and she wore black tights and long black gloves that almost reached her shoulders.More from WWDViktor&Rolf Couture Fall 2022Elie Saab Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Other familiar faces that walked the runway...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

24S Taps Nensi Dojaka for Exclusive Capsule

Click here to read the full article. OH LA LA: Online retailer 24S has tapped London-based designer Nensi Dojaka for an exclusive capsule collection launching on July 7. The 2021 LVMH Prize winner has designed 7 pieces, ranging from pleated bra tops and tights with a daring twist design at the knee, to lightweight shirts and midi dresses.More from WWDBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule CollectionAll the Items from the Supreme/Emilio Pucci Capsule Collection The retailer’s chief buying and marketplace officer Maud Barrionuevo lauded Dojaka’s personal vision and “poetic, never aggressive or vulgar”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Maison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022

During the coronavirus pandemic, fashion houses turned into movie studios, as shows gave way to digital presentations. Maison Margiela kept an irregular schedule for its high-end Artisanal line, presenting just two collections — one in July 2020, one a year ago — via freeform feature films helmed by photographer Nick Knight and “La Vie en Rose” director Olivier Dahan, respectively.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Kate Middleton, David Beckham, Sienna Miller and More at Wimbledon 2022

Another year of Wimbledon invites another slew of A-list guests. This year, fans and celebrities alike couldn’t wait to watch some of their favorite tennis players go head-to-head once more. Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and her husband Prince William, plus fresh faces such as “Bridgerton” stars Nicola Coughlan...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
WWD

Wedding Dress From Demna’s Second Balenciaga Couture Collection Goes Viral

The final look of Balenciaga’s couture show was none other than the form of a wedding gown. On Wednesday, Demna’s highly anticipated second couture collection for the Paris-based fashion house seemed to increase the hype, with a number of A-list stars walking the runway in memorable looks and an ethereal, larger-than-life wedding dress that concluded the show. Celebrities in the show included Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and more.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Natalie Portman Suits Up in Coral Orange Blazer Minidress for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Photo-call in Rome

Natalie Portman is continuing her streak of fashion-forward outfits for her newest movie. On Thursday, the award-winning actress wore a coral skirt suit for a photo-call for her latest movie, “Thor: Love and Thunder,” at the Villa Agrippina Gran Meliá Hotel in Rome. She wore her hair in a bun with the top slightly teased, strappy silver heels by Pīferi and a coral lip to match.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Fendi Couture Fall 2022

Kim Jones, a rabid book collector who often bases collections on his literary heroes, chose to write his own narrative for the latest Fendi couture. “A tale of three cities — Kyoto, Rome and Paris — and a conversation between them,” he said during a preview, mentioning, for example, the French mania for all things Japanese that took hold in the ’20s.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Weird and Wild Beauty Looks From Men’s Spring 2023 Collections

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Beauty looks careening down the runways during the men’s spring 2023 fashion season in Paris were natural for the most part. But a few designers went off-piste with some wonderful and quirky creations. Among them was Kiko Kostadinov, who gleaned inspiration from Danh Vo’s artwork. That, in turn, had makeup artist Kanako Yoshida thinking about the color of aging bronze. “So I concentrated on this detail, which mixed bronze and a metallic pale color,” she said, explaining how models had similar designs around the eye area in the hue, adapted to what...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Fashion Directory Le Book Launches High-tech Partnership With Ubooker Platform

When was the last time anybody was seen leafing through the pages of a real phone directory?. The answer to that question troubles companies like Workbook and Le Book. Once these businesses, which list and promote fashion industry creatives, were pioneers, their directories hundreds of pages long and a must-have for every creative director, stylist or producer. But since the internet came along, sourcing creative talent has changed radically. There are multiple ways to do this now and most of them live online.
BUSINESS
WWD

The 15 Best Body Sprays for Women to Wear This Summer

Click here to read the full article. For fragrance-lovers, the spritz of a trusted scent is the finishing touch to the beauty regimen before heading out for the day or night. Some wear a longtime favorite on repeat to establish a “signature scent,” while others let their scent selection change to reflect their mood or a special occasion, adopting a different day, a different spritz of one of the best perfumes for women, mentality. Regardless of your fragrance style or scent preference, the warmer summer season calls for a different composition than your typical eau de parfum, perfume or cologne....
SKIN CARE
WWD

Business

Willa Bennett Named Editor in chief of Highsnobiety. Bennett comes to the fashion and culture media brand from GQ, where she was the magazine's first female head…. Get all the top news stories and alerts straight to your inbox. Sign Up Sign Up. By subscribing, I agree to the Terms...
BUSINESS
WWD

WWD

32K+
Followers
24K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy