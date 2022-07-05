Troopers investigate 3 deadly crashes on Central Florida roadways

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday was a deadly night on Central Florida roads.

At least three people were killed in traffic crashes, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers investigated two separate fatal crashes in Orange County.

Shortly after 10 p.m., troopers responded to a crash along Fort Christmas Road near State Road 50 in east Orange County.

Investigators determined a man driving a Ford pickup truck was traveling eastbound along Fort Christmas Road when he was unable to negotiate a curve and traveled off the roadway.

Troopers said his pickup overturned and he was ejected.

The man, 23, of Christmas, died at the crash scene. FHP has not released his name.

Shortly after 11 p.m., a deadly crash in west Orange County prompted an investigation at Indian Hills Road near North Pine Hills Road.

A WFTV news crew captured video of a car with heavy front end damage and road blockage.

Troopers said a man on a bicycle was heading northbound on Rolling Way. When he attempted to make a righthand turn, investigators said he drove into the path of an SUV traveling eastbound on Indian Hill Road.

The bicyclist, 58, of Altamonte Springs, died on scene.

FHP said the driver of the Ford Escape, 23, of Orlando, was not hurt and stayed at the crash site during the investigation.

Wreckage from both crash sites have since been cleared and all impacted roads have reopened.

A third crash turned deadly in Brevard County early Tuesday.

Around 3 a.m., troopers responded to State Road 520 near Myrtice Avenue on Merritt Island.

Investigators said a man was driving a 2008 Land Rover the wrong way on the Merritt Island Causeway (SR 520), traveling eastbound in the outside westbound lane.

As the driver of a Toyota Prius approached, traveling in the same lane, troopers said the drivers attempted to avoid a collision.

But both veered left and the Land Rover struck the Prius, causing it to then hit a concrete wall barrier.

The driver of of the Prius, 35, of Cape Canaveral, was rushed to Rockledge Regional Hospital but did not survive.

Troopers said the wrong-way driver, 35-year-old Damian Dobrosielski of Merritt Island, was impaired at the time of the crash.

Dobrosielski was booked into the Brevard County Jail on charges including DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

The crash shut down the westbound lanes of the Merritt Island Causeway for several hours, but they have since reopened.

Troopers said these deadly crashes could have been prevented and urged drivers to stay alert.

