Abandoned Illinois home catches fire

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – Washington Park Fire Department is on the scene of an abandoned Illinois home that caught fire.

The fire happened early Tuesday morning on Westmoreland Place. The fire is next door to an occupied home, but the flames did not reach the area. The origin of the fire has yet to be reported.

FOX 2's Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Mike Border was at the scene.

