ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fatality reported after a fiery wreck in downtown Fresno (Fresno, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BdGJx_0gV57kCQ00
Fatality reported after a fiery wreck in downtown Fresno (Fresno, CA)Nationwide Report

One person was killed after a fiery crash Monday afternoon in downtown Fresno. As per the initial information, the multi-vehicle accident took place in the area of Highway 41 and Tulare Street [...]

Read More >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourcentralvalley.com

A double homicide takes place in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are dead after a shooting in southeast Fresno, Fresno Police say. At 11:30 p.m. police received reports of gunfire at 8th and Iowa near a residence, a short time after that a second report came in for two people who were shot, according to officers.
FRESNO, CA
maggrand.com

California police arrest two people for lighting man ablaze

A man and a woman have been apprehended in Fresno County, California after authorities said they set another man on fire. The suspects, identified as 48-year-old Patricia Castillo, and Leonard Hawkins, 43, are facing charges of attempted murder, arson and conspiracy, the Sanger Police Department wrote on Facebook. At around...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMJ

RV Fire Quickly Spreads In Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Fresno County Fire Department battled an RV fire that broke out in southwest Fresno. Firefighters responded to the fire near Valentine and Jenson Avenues Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, the fire had quickly spread to nearby vehicles, large debris and grass. Over 30 firefighters...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Jose, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Fresno, CA
Accidents
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
yourcentralvalley.com

Fresno liquor store damaged by fire

FRESNO, Calif. ) – An arson investigation is underway after a fire at a Fresno liquor store Friday morning, according to the Fresno Fire Department. Fire crews respond to Shields and West avenues around 5:00 a.m. for a report of a fire at the G&G liquor store. When crews arrived flames and smoke were coming out of the windows.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man wanted in multiple Highway shootings arrested in Clovis, CHP says

CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – A man wanted in multiple Highway shootings was arrested in Clovis after allegedly shooting at a woman in a parking lot Friday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers. Authorities say the parking lot shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. near Peach and Ashlan avenues.
CLOVIS, CA
Nationwide Report

32-year-old woman died, 32-year-old Alberto Rojas and 4 other people injured after a crash near Mendota (Mendota, CA)

32-year-old woman died, 32-year-old Alberto Rojas and 4 other people injured after a crash near Mendota (Mendota, CA)Nationwide Report. A 32-year-old woman lost her life while 32-year-old Alberto Rojas, from Fresno, and four other people received injuries following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday near Mendota. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of West Panoche Road and Highway 33 at around 4:45 a.m. on reports of a car accident [...]
MENDOTA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Resources#Fatality#Traffic Accident#California Drivers#Daily Newsletter
kalw.org

California orders ban on pumping river water in Bay Area and San Joaquin Valley

Cities and growers from Fresno all the way up to the Oregon state line have been ordered to stop pumping from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta watershed. The State Water Resources Control Board Wednesday announced cutbacks that will affect 45-hundred water rights in the Delta watershed. CalMatters reports this includes 400 or more held by 212 public water systems beginning this week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
L.A. Weekly

Juan Jose Lugo, Alberto Verduzco Killed in DUI Crash on Jersey Avenue [Hanford, CA]

2 Men Dead, 1 Injured Following DUI Collision near 17th Avenue. The accident happened around 11:45 p.m. along Jersey Avenue near 17th Avenue, according to Fresno Officials. Furthermore, per the initial reports, 26-year-old Santana Yanez was speeding in a 2022 Toyota Corolla in East Jersey. Consequently, it struck a Nissan...
ABC30 Central Valley

Crews battle two fires in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews battled two fires in Fresno County that sent up thick, grey plumes of smoke visible for miles. One of them is a fast-moving grass fire that has burned through an abandoned house and several vehicles just north of Reedley. The other fire is burning on...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

45K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy