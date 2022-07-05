ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danish PM Avoids Impeachment Over Illegal Order to Kill 17 Million Mink

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 4 days ago
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen avoided a feared impeachment on Tuesday over her government’s decision to cull all the mink in the country two years ago. Frederiksen was instead given...

