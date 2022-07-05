ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

North Texas Kidnapping Suspect At Large

 4 days ago

Police from throughout the area are searching for a 20-year-old Garland man...

16-year-old Dallas Costco murder suspect may be tried as an adult

DALLAS - The family of a North Texas man gathered outside a juvenile detention center in Dallas Friday to call for justice for a murdered husband and father. In November, Ali Elbanna was loading groceries into his SUV, when he was robbed, shot, and killed outside a northeast Dallas Costco.
DALLAS, TX
Angel Billegas arrested for fatal Dowdy Ferry Road shooting

SOUTHEAST DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have arrested Angel Billegas, 28, in connection to the fatal shooting of Jeffrey Miller on June 25.The 28-year-old was found dead in a car parked in the 2600 block of Dowdy Ferry Road, near Rylie.Billegas faces a capital murder charge. He's currently at the Dallas County, with bail set at $2.5 million.
Two Arrested, Accused in Frisco Aggravated Assault

Two suspects were arrested in Frisco for their involvement in an aggravated assault involving two children in June, Frisco police said Thursday. On June 30, 18-year-old Jackson Clevenger was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The second suspect, 20-year-old Clayton Isaac Jr., was arrested for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon.
FRISCO, TX
Tarrant County Woman Going To Prison For DWI Accident.

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Noemi Martinez admitted in court Thursday she was drunk, and driving the wrong way on North Loop 820 in North Richland Hills on Thanksgiving morning, 2019 when she ran head-on into three other vehicles. The accident she caused killed a 17 year old North Side High School student who was on his way to perform in his school's mariachi band at Cowboys Stadium. Martinez's blood alcohol level was double the legal limit, and videos taken at the time showed her trying to hide several bottles of alcohol that were in her car. Following her guilty plea, Martinez was sentenced to ten years.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Southlake man kills wife in murder-suicide

SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Police say a Southlake man fatally shot his wife before shooting himself. Officers discovered the bodies Tuesday morning after a 911 call to the Regency Court home. The couple has been identified as 74-year-old William Robert Waltrip and 74-year-old Ann Rackley Waltrip. The motive is unclear.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
16-year-old charged with manslaughter, shoots friend on live-stream

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 16-year-old has been charged with manslaughter after shooting 18-year-old Princess Omobogie.At about 6:15 p.m. on July 5, Garland police responded to an apartment complex at the 1700 block of Apollo Road, where they located Omobogie suffering from a gunshot wound. The investigation revealed that the 16-year-old shot Omobogie while using a cell phone to live-stream her friend, who was displaying two handguns, police said. On Thursday, Omobogie died from her injuries. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
GARLAND, TX
Homicide at 2700 2nd Avenue

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at approximately 6:06 p.m., Dallas Police Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of 2nd Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed several individuals attempting to apply first aid to the male victim who suffered a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
DALLAS, TX
Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DRAKE, JENNIFER LEANN; W/F; POB: OK; ADDRESS: TULSA OK; OCCUPATION: SALES/LOWES; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
DPD Needs Your Help in Identifying Animal Cruelty Suspect

On or around May 5, 2022, an unknown person shot a gray (blue) and white Pitbull-type dog around the area of 2800 McDermott Avenue. The dog survived and is doing well. If you know who shot the dog, contact DPD Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS or Detective C Blanchard #7999 with the Dallas Police Department's Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-670-7694 or by email at cathy.blanchard@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 083452-2022.
DALLAS, TX
Ring video captures fatal shooting in Texas town

HALTOM CITY,TX (KGNS) - Authorities in Haltom City, Texas have released doorbell video of a shooting that left three officers injured Saturday night. Before police arrived, the suspect had killed a man and a woman in the Haltom City neighborhood. What everyone thought was an early Fourth of July fireworks...
HALTOM CITY, TX
Allen police arrest suspects tied to a series of car burglaries

Two suspects were arrested in Allen early Sunday morning in connection to what authorities say was a series of car burglaries. According to incident reports obtained by the Allen American, the alleged burglaries took place at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Junction Drive, in the Twin Creeks district of Allen. The complainant reportedly told police that they saw two suspects forcing entry into vehicles and stealing items from them.
ALLEN, TX

