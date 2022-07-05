North Texas Kidnapping Suspect At Large

Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Noemi Martinez admitted in court Thursday she was drunk, and driving the wrong way on North Loop 820 in North Richland Hills on Thanksgiving morning, 2019 when she ran head-on into three other vehicles. The accident she caused killed a 17 year old North Side High School student who was on his way to perform in his school’s mariachi band at Cowboys Stadium. Martinez’s blood alcohol level was double the legal limit, and videos taken at the time showed her trying to hide several bottles of alcohol that were in her car. Following her guilty plea, Martinez was sentenced to ten years.

TARRANT COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO