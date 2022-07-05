North Texas Kidnapping Suspect At Large

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 13-year-old boy is accused of murder after a man was fatally shot outside a Kroger grocery store in Texas last month, authorities said. The name of the teen was not released because he is a juvenile, according to The Dallas Morning News. The shooting...
A 16-year-old Garland, Texas girl has been apprehended after cops said she accidentally shot her 18-year-old friend to death while they were showing off firearms on a Livestream. The 6-year-old girl, whose identity was not revealed, had been holding two handguns as her friend, Princess Omobogie, 18, used to film...
DALLAS - The family of a North Texas man gathered outside a juvenile detention center in Dallas Friday to call for justice for a murdered husband and father. In November, Ali Elbanna was loading groceries into his SUV, when he was robbed, shot, and killed outside a northeast Dallas Costco.
SOUTHEAST DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have arrested Angel Billegas, 28, in connection to the fatal shooting of Jeffrey Miller on June 25.The 28-year-old was found dead in a car parked in the 2600 block of Dowdy Ferry Road, near Rylie.Billegas faces a capital murder charge. He's currently at the Dallas County, with bail set at $2.5 million.
Two suspects were arrested in Frisco for their involvement in an aggravated assault involving two children in June, Frisco police said Thursday. On June 30, 18-year-old Jackson Clevenger was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The second suspect, 20-year-old Clayton Isaac Jr., was arrested for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon.
CARROLLTON, Texas — It's been a week since the shots were fired, but the bullet holes remain. Shane Rangani's uncle, aunt and cousin were sleeping in their first floor apartment, in separate rooms, when dozens of bullets came flying through the walls. “It all happened really fast," Rangani said....
DALLAS — Police are looking for the suspect in the killing of a teenager in Dallas in April, police announced Thursday. Deandre Hamilton, 18, is wanted in the shooting death of Salvador Milan, 17, according to a police news release. Police on April 4 found Milan dead of a...
IRVING, Texas — A car-train collision in Mexico claimed the lives of four family members from Irving. Now, their community is rallying to help the grieving survivors and to help shoulder the financial burden of bringing the victims home for burial here in Texas. "The pain is unbearable," said...
Fort Worth (WBAP/KLIF) – Noemi Martinez admitted in court Thursday she was drunk, and driving the wrong way on North Loop 820 in North Richland Hills on Thanksgiving morning, 2019 when she ran head-on into three other vehicles. The accident she caused killed a 17 year old North Side High School student who was on his way to perform in his school’s mariachi band at Cowboys Stadium. Martinez’s blood alcohol level was double the legal limit, and videos taken at the time showed her trying to hide several bottles of alcohol that were in her car. Following her guilty plea, Martinez was sentenced to ten years.
A 13-year-old boy is charged with murder in the shooting death of a man outside a West Fort Worth Kroger store. Spenser Slavik was shot in the chest outside the store on Camp Bowie West Blvd. near the 820 West Loop back on June 22nd and died of his injuries at Texas Health Harris Hospital.
SOUTHLAKE, Texas - Police say a Southlake man fatally shot his wife before shooting himself. Officers discovered the bodies Tuesday morning after a 911 call to the Regency Court home. The couple has been identified as 74-year-old William Robert Waltrip and 74-year-old Ann Rackley Waltrip. The motive is unclear.
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 16-year-old has been charged with manslaughter after shooting 18-year-old Princess Omobogie.At about 6:15 p.m. on July 5, Garland police responded to an apartment complex at the 1700 block of Apollo Road, where they located Omobogie suffering from a gunshot wound. The investigation revealed that the 16-year-old shot Omobogie while using a cell phone to live-stream her friend, who was displaying two handguns, police said. On Thursday, Omobogie died from her injuries. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at approximately 6:06 p.m., Dallas Police Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of 2nd Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed several individuals attempting to apply first aid to the male victim who suffered a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
FORT WORTH, Texas — A man accused of raping a woman at gunpoint near a Fort Worth bar last month has been arrested, police announced on Tuesday. Caylon Washington, 24, faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault, according to a police news release. The alleged incident happened on June...
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DRAKE, JENNIFER LEANN; W/F; POB: OK; ADDRESS: TULSA OK; OCCUPATION: SALES/LOWES; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE...
On or around May 5, 2022, an unknown person shot a gray (blue) and white Pitbull-type dog around the area of 2800 McDermott Avenue. The dog survived and is doing well. If you know who shot the dog, contact DPD Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS or Detective C Blanchard #7999 with the Dallas Police Department’s Animal Cruelty Unit at 214-670-7694 or by email at cathy.blanchard@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 083452-2022.
HALTOM CITY,TX (KGNS) - Authorities in Haltom City, Texas have released doorbell video of a shooting that left three officers injured Saturday night. Before police arrived, the suspect had killed a man and a woman in the Haltom City neighborhood. What everyone thought was an early Fourth of July fireworks...
Two suspects were arrested in Allen early Sunday morning in connection to what authorities say was a series of car burglaries. According to incident reports obtained by the Allen American, the alleged burglaries took place at an apartment complex in the 600 block of Junction Drive, in the Twin Creeks district of Allen. The complainant reportedly told police that they saw two suspects forcing entry into vehicles and stealing items from them.
Comments / 0