New Jersey will soften restrictions on employment of minors under legislation that Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law. The changes would permanently allow 16- and 17-year-olds to work up to 50 hours per week and 10-hour days during their summer breaks, up from the previous caps of 40 hours weekly and eight hours per day. The higher maximums were in effect temporarily in the summer of 2021 but expired last September.

