HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 12th annual Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo (TVHFE) is at the Von Braun Center from July 8-10. The event began on Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. and will last until 9 p.m. Hours resume on Saturday with the expo open from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Conclusion of the event will be on Sunday with hours being from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO