Evansville, IN

Crews to shut down Shawnee Drive in Evansville

By 14 News Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville water crews will be shutting down Shawnee...

WEHT/WTVW

Gas leak forces family to evacuate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A gas leak forced the evacuation of one home on Evansville’s west side on July 8. Firefighters said a gas line was being replaced when it was hit. There were reports of gas “whooshing” out of the line. The family who lived there was evacuated while firefighters worked to plug it. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Fire Crews Dispatched to Fire in Loogootee

Multiple units were dispatched to a barn fire yesterday in Loogootee. The fire was reported at 900 East & East 500 North around 10:40 am. The Cannelburg Volunteer Fire Department says the fire was caused by lightning. The department also reported that due to the extreme rain, roadways were flooded and navigating the call was a challenge.
LOOGOOTEE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Accident reported in northbound traffic on Twin Bridges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An Eyewitness News crew reports northbound twin bridge traffic is progressing very slowly due to an accident on the bridge. The crew reported an ambulance was seen heading toward the northbound bridge from the Henderson side. This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information is known.
HENDERSON, KY
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Trees on Indiana 662 found on fire

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The town of Newburgh awoke this morning to find several trees on Indiana Road 662 on fire this morning. Center Point Energy immediately responded to the emergency. The company told the town they would need to cut more of the trees away from high transmission...
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Evansville residents question safety of police chases

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A late-night crash after a brief police chase has some residents who were in the suspect’s path concerned about how close they were to danger. [PREVIOUS: Police looking for suspect after chase ends in crash]. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a car smashed through a telephone...
EVANSVILLE, IN
daviessky.org

Car Show at Yellow Creek Park

The Corvette Lover’s Vette Club of Owensboro will host a Car Show at Yellow Creek Park on Saturday, July 16. Vehicle registration is $20 on-site with the event running from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here for more information.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

License plate readers installed on Evansville highways

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) has 55 new investigation tools to fight crime. The police department placed 55 Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPRs) throughout the city. The purpose of the ALPRs is to capture images of vehicles that have been in the area of shots...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crash caught on camera on Weinbach under I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Surveillance video shared with us by Salvage Candy shows a crash Thursday. It happened on Weinbach near I-69. You can see the driver lose control and spin out. The driver then takes off running. A police report shows officers were called to Weinbach and Pollack around...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

COVID cases are on the rise in the Tri-State again

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s something we haven’t had to deal for a while. but COVID cases are on the rise again in parts of the Tri-State. Kentucky released its newest weekly COVID map on July 8. Daviess County is now in the red. It’s the only Kentucky county in our area that’s in the […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Madisonville Police Department has new text-to-911 feature

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department says they now have a text-to-911 feature. However, they want to remind the community this feature is to be used only if you are unable to call 911. You can learn more about the feature on the department’s Facebook page.
14news.com

Bedford Collab bringing shared kitchen to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new shared kitchen is coming to Evansville’s southeast side. The founders of the Bedford Collab, Merrick Korach and DeAndre Wilson are working to provide a space for food entrepreneurs — or “foodpreneurs” as they call them — in the community.
14news.com

PCSO: Ferdinand man arrested for attempted murder in Perry Co.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday evening after responding to Memorial Hospital for a man with a gunshot wound. According to a Facebook post, further investigation led deputies to a house in Bristow where the initial incident took place. After interviews...
PERRY COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Two House Fires In Evansville Overnight

Two structure fires broke out in Evansville with the first one close to midnight. EFD arrived at 220 East Oregon Street to find an abandoned house on fire. Emergency crews were able to put it out with 30 minutes. Around 1:00 am EFD were called to a detached garage fire...
14news.com

Evansville Rescue Mission announces new coffee shop grand opening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Rescue Mission has announced the opening of its new coffee shop, Mission Grounds, at Washington Square Mall. According to a press release, they are set to open on Monday, July 11 at 7 a.m. Officials say the coffee shop is located adjacent to The Thrift...
EVANSVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

Final days of the Hadi Half-Pot as jackpot grows over $126,000.

Local Sources- This weekend is the last opportunity to purchase Hadi Half-Pot tickets. The jackpot has reached over $126,000 as of 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday and we except it grow significantly over the weekend. Hadi Half-Pot ticket sales are open daily at seven convenient locations throughout the Tri-State through Sunday, July 10 from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. CT. For complete details and a live feed of the half-pot amount, visit hadihalfpot.com.
EVANSVILLE, IN

