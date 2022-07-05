Crews to shut down Shawnee Drive in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A gas leak forced the evacuation of one home on Evansville’s west side on July 8. Firefighters said a gas line was being replaced when it was hit. There were reports of gas “whooshing” out of the line. The family who lived there was evacuated while firefighters worked to plug it. […]
Multiple units were dispatched to a barn fire yesterday in Loogootee. The fire was reported at 900 East & East 500 North around 10:40 am. The Cannelburg Volunteer Fire Department says the fire was caused by lightning. The department also reported that due to the extreme rain, roadways were flooded and navigating the call was a challenge.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An Eyewitness News crew reports northbound twin bridge traffic is progressing very slowly due to an accident on the bridge. The crew reported an ambulance was seen heading toward the northbound bridge from the Henderson side. This is a developing story and it will be updated when more information is known.
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – The town of Newburgh awoke this morning to find several trees on Indiana Road 662 on fire this morning. Center Point Energy immediately responded to the emergency. The company told the town they would need to cut more of the trees away from high transmission...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A late-night crash after a brief police chase has some residents who were in the suspect’s path concerned about how close they were to danger. [PREVIOUS: Police looking for suspect after chase ends in crash]. Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a car smashed through a telephone...
The Corvette Lover’s Vette Club of Owensboro will host a Car Show at Yellow Creek Park on Saturday, July 16. Vehicle registration is $20 on-site with the event running from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Click here for more information.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) has 55 new investigation tools to fight crime. The police department placed 55 Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPRs) throughout the city. The purpose of the ALPRs is to capture images of vehicles that have been in the area of shots...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - With another hot day in the forecast, Henderson officials say the county is offering several cooling centers until further notice. The Henderson County Public Library on South Main Street.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A historic warehouse is up for sale near Bosse Field. The Crawford Door Sales building at 1701 N. Heidelbach is listed on F.C. Tucker’s Commercial website. It’s priced at $1,750,000. The property has a nearly 87,000 square foot building, and a smaller 1,200 square foot...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Surveillance video shared with us by Salvage Candy shows a crash Thursday. It happened on Weinbach near I-69. You can see the driver lose control and spin out. The driver then takes off running. A police report shows officers were called to Weinbach and Pollack around...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - General Manager of Computers Plus, Justin Parrish, says his boss received a security alert on July 4 when the store was closed. Parrish went to check out surveillance and what he saw was shocking. Two men were caught on camera shattering the glass door and stealing...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – It’s something we haven’t had to deal for a while. but COVID cases are on the rise again in parts of the Tri-State. Kentucky released its newest weekly COVID map on July 8. Daviess County is now in the red. It’s the only Kentucky county in our area that’s in the […]
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department says they now have a text-to-911 feature. However, they want to remind the community this feature is to be used only if you are unable to call 911. You can learn more about the feature on the department’s Facebook page.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new shared kitchen is coming to Evansville’s southeast side. The founders of the Bedford Collab, Merrick Korach and DeAndre Wilson are working to provide a space for food entrepreneurs — or “foodpreneurs” as they call them — in the community.
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday evening after responding to Memorial Hospital for a man with a gunshot wound. According to a Facebook post, further investigation led deputies to a house in Bristow where the initial incident took place. After interviews...
Two structure fires broke out in Evansville with the first one close to midnight. EFD arrived at 220 East Oregon Street to find an abandoned house on fire. Emergency crews were able to put it out with 30 minutes. Around 1:00 am EFD were called to a detached garage fire...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Rescue Mission has announced the opening of its new coffee shop, Mission Grounds, at Washington Square Mall. According to a press release, they are set to open on Monday, July 11 at 7 a.m. Officials say the coffee shop is located adjacent to The Thrift...
Local Sources- This weekend is the last opportunity to purchase Hadi Half-Pot tickets. The jackpot has reached over $126,000 as of 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday and we except it grow significantly over the weekend. Hadi Half-Pot ticket sales are open daily at seven convenient locations throughout the Tri-State through Sunday, July 10 from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. CT. For complete details and a live feed of the half-pot amount, visit hadihalfpot.com.
