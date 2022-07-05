Warm days ahead as storm chances decrease

Tucson, Arizona as seen from Sentinel Peak (A Mountain)Dirk DBQ. Here's the latest information, news, and events from the City of Tucson. NEW MOBILE APP FOR DOWNTOWN GARAGE PARKING PAYMENT - There's a new way to pay for your visit to any Park Tucson public parking garage. The Entervo Smart Pay app provides the convenience of paying for parking directly from a smartphone and allows visitors to go on their way faster without the need to wait at the kiosks or exit pay machine. After scanning their ticket from a smartphone, the app will calculate the fee based on the garage rates, and then customers can pay with a credit/debit card. The app is free to download on iOS and Android devices.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO