ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police arrested a 37-year-old man after a woman was punched outside a bar on South Clinton and Meigs Street on Thursday. The Rochester Police Department arrived just before 2 a.m. and found a woman in her 20s who was punched in the head. An ambulance took her to the hospital and she is expected to be ok.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO